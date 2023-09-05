Binance's US arm struggles to find bank to take its customers' cash … – Reuters









April 8 (Reuters) – The U.S. arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance is struggling to find a bank to handle its customers' cash after the failure of Signature Bank (SBNY.PK) last month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Previously, the deposits were sent to either Signature Bank or Silvergate Capital Corp (SI.N), both seen as crypto-friendly banks. However, after both failed, the exchange is rushing to find a new banking partner, according to the report.

Binance.US is using at least one intermediary to store funds, the report said, adding that since the money is being held by a third party, it can slow down sending and moving funds.

The company has unsuccessfully tried to establish relationships with Cross River Bank and Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI.N), the report said, adding that banks are reluctant due to concerns over regulatory risk.

All three companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside normal business hours.

“We work with multiple U.S.-based banking and payment providers and continue to onboard new partners while upgrading our internal systems to create a more stable fiat platform and offer additional services,” a spokesperson for Binance.US told the WSJ.

Last month, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance along with its CEO and former top compliance executive, alleging that they were operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program. Since the lawsuit, investors withdrew $1.6 billion from Binance.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

