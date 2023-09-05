Best TV Series Coming to HBO Max in April 2023 – MovieWeb









These are the best TV series coming to HBO Max in April.

HBO Max is the home of all those quality shows you just can’t get anywhere else. Famous for its incredible dramas like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, you can count on HBO to bring you the finest in entertainment. Now, with HBO Max, you can get all that programming any time you want, from rewatching The Wire to getting caught up on new series like House of the Dragon. It’s one of the most popular streaming services out there, and it’s essential to stay up to date on everything that’s coming and going, so you can stay on the cutting edge of entertainment.

HBO Max has some of its best series coming this April. And for some of them, it will be their last. So you’ll want to discover all the new TV series coming to HBO Max this April to be the first person to watch. Get ahead by catching up on past seasons this March. Tell your friends, so you can set up watch parties or make sure you have something lined up for those days when the April showers keep you inside. Check out these TV series coming to HBO Max in April.

An assassin from the Midwest goes to L.A. for a hit but accidentally finds himself in an acting class. The retired vet with deadly expertise and severe PTSD wants to get out of this dangerous line of work and suddenly believes the stage may be his new calling. But, as his handler and the Chechen mob try to keep him in the killing business, he is wooed into the world of drama by a beautiful young actress and a greedy, bumbling acting teacher. What transpires is a hilarious journey with clumsy gangsters, inept police, and terrible actors with big dreams, leading this hitman to walk a line between crippling numbness and trying to find his feelings again.

Season 4 of Barry premieres on HBO Max in April. The dark comedy was created by Alec Berg (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and comedian Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live, South Park). Hader also directs and stars as the titular assassin. Henry Winkler (Arrested Development) is the greedy acting teacher whose true performance is pretending he knows how to act. The show also stars many hilarious actors, such as Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg, and D’Arcy Carden. Unfortunately, this will be the series last season, so get it before it’s gone.

Based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, this brand new series to HBO Max Love & Death tells the tale of a well-behaved wife living in a small town in Texas. She lived the quiet, religious life of a homemaker until she was pushed over the edge. Two church-going couples enjoy their peaceful lives until Candy teases herself with having an affair. Unfortunately, the passionate story of forbidden love that unfolds in this tiny hamlet turns into a violent betrayal as Candy takes her affair too far. It’s a classic thriller about the thin veneer of suburban America attempting to whitewash the dark humanity that lies dormant in us all.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Candy Montgomery, this series promises exactly what’s in the title. And finding its source in a well-known murder case, the show teases its violent end in its trailer. Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) stars opposite Olsen as the unlucky – or lucky, depending on how you see it – Allan Gore, the husband from another household with whom Candy was having her affair. Patrick Fugit (Gone Girl) plays Candy’s husband, Pat Montgomery. And Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) plays the unlucky Betty Gore. Lesli Linka Glatter directs.

A show for a true pastoral longing, Somebody Somewhere is about finding a home in a place you once left. Protagonist Sam, played by Bridget Everett, demonstrates how important it is to be able to go back home and how, a lot of the time, it isn’t that easy. Somebody Somewhere follows her story as she finds herself back in her hometown, dealing with loss, acceptance, and the poignant drama that comes with living in a small town in Kansas. In a world filled with superheroes and CGI, Somebody Somewhere leads us back to the feelings of longing we all share to be connected to one another.

Somebody Somewhere will be premiering its second season on HBO Max. Though it’s managed to avoid a lot of big attention, it was good enough to be renewed, which might speak to the whole vibe of the show. In season two, we hope to see Sam, her flawed family, and her curious friends return to their hometown and become better acquainted with each other. As their dreams grow and conflicts complicate, these characters will remind you that you don’t need to save the multiverse to feel alive. This series was created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen.

Ted Bajer is a Features Writer for Movieweb and world traveling digital nomad.

