XRP Now Oversold, Big News May Be Coming for Shiba Inu, XRP Army Fascinated by New Twitter 'X' Logo: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today









Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Many altcoins that had been on a roll since the beginning of the month are now falling off the wagon, with XRP being one of them. At the moment of writing, the token is trading at $0.6903, down by 1% over the past 24 hours and by almost 9% over the past seven days. XRP’s trading volume is in decline as well, as it plummeted by 10.76% over the past day. With bears selling, there is a chance of a deeper fall if there is no cushion in the near future. Considering the momentum XRP picked up over the past few weeks, many analysts assume that the coin is oversold. With this perception of overselling, we can expect to see a revival after the bears have satisfied their profit-taking desires.

In a recent tweet, Lucie, Shiba Inu ecosystem official, hinted at something exciting coming for the meme coin project. Her tweet reads: “We are cooking something…Follow on YouTube.” Major releases are indeed scheduled for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, ranging from the release of the “Worldpaper” to the big event: the Shibarium mainnet launch. Previously, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama teased the unveiling of the “Worldpaper” alongside the release of Shibarium, or right before. As explained in a blog post, the “Worldpaper” will provide a deep dive into all the aspects of SHIB, including the ecosystem of tokens, products, platforms and services, including but not limited to SHIB, BONE, LEASH and TREAT.

Over the weekend, all the Twitter users around the globe were presented with the platform’s new logo that replaced the good old “blue bird” with a “minimalist art deco” X. The change has raised discussion among users, with some supporting the new design and others asking to go back to the previous logo. The XRP community has jumped on the bandwagon as well, as many of its members highlighted the resemblance of the new Twitter “X” logo to the logo of their favorite coin. Among them was Twitter influencer “XRPcryptowolf” ; in response to Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino’s message presenting the new logo, he posted the XRP logo on a black background, asking his followers, “Anyone else agree that the XRP logo looks way better?”

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.



Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source







