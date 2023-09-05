Windows Insiders can finally download a native screen recorder for Windows 11 – Neowin

Microsoft has started rolling out the promised native screen recorder for Windows 11. The updated Snipping Tool with screen recording capabilities (spotted earlier in Feedback Hub) is now available for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.
Windows 11 has many tools and shortcuts for taking screenshots without third-party tools. However, for some reason, Microsoft’s OS has been lacking a native screen recorder for way too long. Luckily, the company is now ready to address this imbroglio by allowing users to record their screens using the Snipping Tool app.
To record the screen in Windows 11 without resorting to third-party software, launch Snipping Tool and switch to the Record mode. Select the area to record and click Start. Windows will let you preview the recording before saving or sharing it with others.
Microsoft warns that the updated Snipping Tool (version 11.2211.35.0) has a few limitations. For example, you might notice a slight delay between clicking the “Start” button and when the recording begins. There is also a known issue where the Snipping Tool app window does not restore when initiating a new snip from within the app.
You can download the Snipping Tool app from the Microsoft Store.
with 2 comment s
with 0 comment s
with 2 comment s
with 5 comment s
with 29 comments
with 23 comments
with 13 comments
with 30 comments
to read and post a comment.
Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.
archive
windows 11 insider preview
terramaster f4-423
geekom as 5
windows server insider preview
windows 11 insider preview
ducky
windows 11 insider preview promo
edge address bar
mechwarrior 5 mercenaries
internet explorer 6
free play days
© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Home Latest News Windows Insiders can finally download a native screen recorder for Windows 11...