Android 14 timeline revealed: Six releases before it's stable – Android Police









Same procedure as every year

Google has just launched the first developer preview for Android 14, and while we’re still checking it out to find out what exactly is new in it, the company is already a step ahead. Google has shared the pre-release timeline for Android 14. If it sticks with the plan it laid out, we are looking at two developer previews and four beta releases before the stable release hits sometime after July.

As you can see in the timeline shared by Google, the company launched the first developer preview in February, which is supposed to be followed by another in March. In April, Google is opening up the testing field to more people with the launch of the Android 14 beta program, which will make it much easier to install the pre-release software. This is also usually the time when the beta preview program opens up to more devices than just the Google Pixel phones.

After that, we’re likely looking at a bigger update to Android 14 Beta 2 in May, which is when Google also holds its developer conference Google I/O. Historically, the company withheld a few features to announce them with more fanfare during the event.

With the subsequent June update to Beta 3, Google is locking APIs and new developer-focused features. This allows app makers to start coding for Android 14, as they can be sure that the company isn’t changing any further dependencies or options that could throw a wrench in their work.

After the last beta in July, the timeline shows the stable release without a month attached to it. If Android 13 and Android 12 are any indicator, Android 14 will launch for everyone in August. In the past, the company released new Android versions a little later, in September and October, so while it’s unlikely that there is a big gap between the last beta and the first stable release, it’s not impossible.

At the same time, it’s clear that the plan laid out by Google is merely that — a plan. It’s possible that there will be slip ups that will require extra updates in between these bigger milestones, which has happened before. The company could also need more time to finalize things towards the end, leading to a longer gap between the last beta and the first stable release.

It will also be interesting to see how upcoming products will fit in the timeline. Google is rumored to release the long-teased Google Pixel Tablet during Google I/O and the rumored Google Pixel Fold sometime this year. There is also the budget-friendly Pixel 7a that will have to be released during the preview or beta phase. Usually, the company will add these devices to the beta program at a later point.

As for the first developer preview, the name tells us exactly what it is. Google makes clear the preview isn’t meant for consumers and should only be installed by developers who want to get their apps ready and give Google feedback. However, there is nothing stopping you from downloading and installing the Android 14 developer preview yourself, so if you’re aware of the risks and willing to live on the bleeding edge, flash away.

Manuel Vonau is Android Police’s Google Editor, with expertise in Android, Chrome, and other Google products — the very core of Android Police’s content. He has been covering tech news and reviewing devices since joining Android Police as a news writer in 2019. He lives in Berlin, Germany.

Manuel studied Media and Culture studies in Düsseldorf, finishing his university career with a master’s thesis titled “The Aesthetics of Tech YouTube Channels: Production of Proximity and Authenticity.” His background gives him a unique perspective on the ever-evolving world of technology and its implications on society. He isn’t shy to dig into technical backgrounds and the nitty-gritty developer details, either.

Manuel’s first steps into the Android world were plagued by issues. After his HTC One S refused to connect to mobile internet despite three warranty repairs, he quickly switched to a Nexus 4, which he considers his true first Android phone. Since then, he has mostly been faithful to the Google phone lineup, though these days, he is also carrying an iPhone in addition to his Pixel phone. This helps him gain perspective on the mobile industry at large and gives him multiple points of reference in his coverage.

Outside of work, Manuel enjoys a good film or TV show, loves to travel, and you will find him roaming one of Berlin’s many museums, cafés, cinemas, and restaurants occasionally.

