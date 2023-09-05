Deal Alert! Amazon’s Huge Fire TV is Back! Lowest Prices of 2023 – Cord Cutters News











Luke Bouma

Have you been thinking about getting a new Fire TV Stick? Maybe just want a backup one? Did you miss out on Amazon’s best pricing of 2023? Right now, you can get $20 off the Fire TV Stick, making it just $19.99!

This deal is limited to select customers, and you need to use the promo code NEW23 at checkout to see if you are eligible.

You can find the Fire TV Stick on Amazon HERE just make sure to use the promo code NEW23 at checkout. (This offer ends TODAY!)

The one catch here is that this is the HD version on the 4K Fire TV Stick. You can also get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for Just $34.99.

You can also get the Fire TV Cube on sale for just $124.99!

Remember to hurry if you want the $19.99 Fire TV Stick deal as it ends today!

Here are all of the terms you need to know:

This is a limited time offer. Discount will be applied to original list price. Qualifying customers only. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer good while supplies last. Offer only applies to Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted items. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer is non-transferable, may not be resold, and may not be combined with other offers. To redeem this offer, please enter the promo code during checkout. Promotional code valid until 11:59 p.m. (PT) March 31, 2023. If any of the products related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies.

Here is how Amazon describes the Fire TV Stick:

