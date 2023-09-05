iOS 16.1 lets users switch between wallpaper sets in the Settings – 9to5Mac









Apple on Tuesday released iOS 16.1 beta 3 to developers as the company continues to tweak multiple aspects of the iPhone operating system. One of the main new aspects of iOS 16 is the redesigned lock screen, and with today’s beta, Apple is making it even easier for users to switch between wallpaper sets.

With the new iPhone lock screen, users can create multiple sets, each with a different wallpaper and widgets. Currently, the only way to switch between wallpaper sets is by tapping and holding on the lock screen until the iPhone shows all your other added wallpapers.

With today’s beta, Apple is also letting users switch between wallpaper sets through the Settings app. More specifically, you can now see all lock screen options by going to the Wallpapers menu within iPhone Settings. Users can easily navigate between the wallpaper sets and tap to customize them. Of course, you can also create a new lock screen from there.

With the first beta of iOS 16.1, Apple had already made it easier for users to customize their lock screen. There are now two different options to change settings of the lock screen and home screen wallpapers. Previously, users had to go to the Settings app to change the home screen wallpaper.

Interestingly, this new wallpaper system introduced with iOS 16 was first leaked as part of an internal build of iOS 14 back in 2020.

iOS 16.1 brings some other changes for iPhone users. For instance, it enables battery percentage for more iPhone models such as iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 mini. Apple has also tweaked the battery indicator so that it now has a dynamic icon when the percentage is enabled.

The update adds a Clean Energy Charging option, Live Activities API, early support for the Matter protocol, and the option to delete the Wallet app.

For iPad users, today’s beta of iPadOS 16.1 brings Stage Manager for older iPad Pro models with the A12X and A12Z chip. The update is expected to be released to the public sometime in October.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

source







