FIFA World Codes [September 2023]: Free Footballs and Medals – VG247

Fresh codes just in time for the FIFA World Cup.
FIFA World is a Roblox game from none other than FIFA themselves. This game allows you to channel your inner athlete by celebrating all things Football with a plethora of mini-games and activities. You can search the world to collect items in a treasure hunt, or you can run around mini-courses to try to hit the goals in as few attempts as possible. You can gain Medals for participating in these activities and for completing quests. These Medals can then be spent at in-game stores for new trails, footballs, and more.
However, you can also use FIFA World codes to get your hands on free Medals and Footballs with half of the effort. The game’s developers, FIFA, occasionally release codes to celebrate milestones for the game. We’ve gathered all of the currently active codes for you in this handy guide, so make sure to check back here regularly to see what’s new.
Currently, there are no expired codes for FIFA World.
You can follow these simple steps to redeem your FIFA World codes:
If you successfully redeem a code, your reward will be shown to you and placed in your inventory (if it’s a Football or other item). However, if you are rewarded Medals, they will instantly be added to your current Medal count.
Playing FIFA 23 too? Check out our guides to the best FIFA 23 Wonderkids, best defenders, and best goalies. Need codes for any other games? Head to our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, Genshin Impact codes, Pokemon Go codes, Dead by Daylight codes and Street Fighter Duel codes.
