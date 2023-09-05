Puppy Love Finds New Meaning in the Upcoming Amazon Freevee … – Amazon Studios















CULVER CITY, California—July 6, 2023—Today, Amazon Freevee released the trailer and key art for its upcoming Original film Puppy Love, a new romantic comedy starring Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Grant Gustin (The Flash). Produced by BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate, Puppy Love will premiere on Freevee and also be available to rent or own digitally on Friday, August 18. A screener for the film is available now on Screeners.com.



After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole (Lucy Hale) and socially anxious Max (Grant Gustin) vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way! The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves.



The film was inspired by BuzzFeed’s viral digital series Puppyhood produced in 2015, which followed a man who found his soulmate in a puppy. Puppy Love also features Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), Michael Hitchcock (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Nore Davis (Nore Davis: You Guys are Dope).



Puppy Love is produced by Michael Philip and Jason Moring, and executive produced by Richard Alan Reid, Jonah Peretti, Brian Etting, and Josh Etting. The film is directed by Reid and Nicholas Fabiano and written by Greg Glienna, Peter Stass, Kirsten Guenther, Dan Scheinkman, and Reid. Puppy Love is produced by BuzzFeed Studios, through their partnership with Lionsgate.



Puppy Love is the fourth film Lionsgate has produced with BuzzFeed in recent years. A key element of Lionsgate’s multiplatform slate strategy involves teaming with partners and filmmakers on projects specifically curated for a variety of distribution strategies. Through these collaborations, Lionsgate is focused on delivering a pipeline of films in a wide range of genres, including action, thriller, comedy, romance, and horror, with each tailored toward distribution platforms that best suit its audiences.



