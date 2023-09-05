Surface Pro 10: New 11-inch model rumoured with Surface Go 4 … – Notebookcheck.net









Windows Central claims to have obtained information about future Microsoft Surface devices. Purportedly, the company has two smaller Surface devices in development, although they will not be direct relatives. Instead, Windows Central reports that the pair will serve different audiences and will not share any specifications.

Specifically, the website writes that Microsoft is working towards releasing a smaller Surface Pro model with an 11-inch display alongside a 10th-generation 13-inch model. Codenamed ‘Luxor’, the tablet is said to feature a high-quality display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, mirroring the current Surface Pro 9. Windows Central adds that the display will sit within a Surface Go-sized chassis, albeit one that has much slimmer bezels than the Surface Go 3.

Unsurprisingly, Luxor is also expected to rely on a powerful processor. Windows Central has not revealed which processor Microsoft has planned for ‘Luxor’, though. Allegedly, Microsoft has developed a next-generation Surface Go too under the codename ‘Tanta’. Dubbed the Surface Go 4, Windows Central asserts that the device will arrive in ARM and Intel variants. While details of the latter variant remain unknown for now, the ARM variant is rumoured to be an SoC based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c.

Moreover, the Surface Go series may receive ‘some minor design changes’ too. Currently, Windows Central estimates that neither Luxor nor Tanta will ship before the autumn. However, the release of a new Surface Pro is said to hinge on the availability of Qualcomm Nuvia chips. Likewise, the launch of a Surface Go 4 has already slipped from this spring.

Purchase the Sony WF-1000XM4 on Amazon

Top 10 Laptops

Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks

under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays

Top 10 Smartphones

Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones

Windows Central via Liliputing

source







