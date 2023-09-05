Making Memes In Your Basement At 3 AM Tycoon Codes (March … – TheGamer









Check out the latest codes for Making Memes, a Roblox meme game all about producing the crispiest memes on the market.

Welcome to Making Memes In Your Basement At 3 AM Tycoon, one of the finest Roblox meme games currently out there. It's been super popular over the last couple of days, so we've been on the hunt for new codes for the game. This is a classic tycoon game, but rather than robots and tanks, you're building the crispiest memes to send out into the world. The better the meme, the more money you'll make. It's a simple life.

We check for new Making Memes codes every day – while the game is still new, we are expecting codes to be added in the coming days. Check back soon.

We checked for codes on December 3rd. Actually, we have been checking codes daily. To unforunate results.

We apologize, we really thought the codes were coming. Generally, we don't make code pages for games that don't release codes. However, we thought they were coming in the near future. That was a month ago… Worry not, we'll check daily and keep our fingers crossed for a code.

Here's how to get your rewards in Making Memes.

Code not working? Double-check that you have entered it correctly. If it still doesn't work, or you get an invalid message, it could be because the code is expired. Come back soon for more new codes.

These codes will be free rewards handed out by the developer of the game. Suggestions on Discord have said that it would be cool to get unique cosmetic items and other upgrades for your meme factory, but we are not sure yet what these will be redeemed for. Stay tuned!

We will update this page with new codes when they are added, but to stay on top of what's happening with the game make sure to jump into the official Discord server.

Making Memes is a wildly popular Roblox tycoon game that has taken the platform by storm this past week. It's a classic tycoon game (you start with little cash, but have to run over objects to purchase them and begin your factory) but it's different because you aren't building guns and ice creams, but memes. It has a fun little story, a big leaderboard, and lots of ways to upgrade your house.

