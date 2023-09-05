SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, possible Falcon Heavy next week from Florida – WFTV Orlando

WFTV Now
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s going to be busy on Florida’s Space Coast over the next week.
SpaceX is looking to launch two rockets from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The first could be a planned Falcon 9 rocket launch at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday.
This will aim to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.
The second launch will be a Falcon Heavy rocket.
SpaceX is also working to finalize the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket next Wednesday.
The Falcon Heavy launch is looking to send a broadband communications satellite, as well as a spacecraft into orbit.
This would be SpaceX’s 6th Falcon Heavy launch overall and 2nd for the year.
In February, SpaceX officials said it is aiming to launch five Falcon Heavy missions this year.
Channel 9 will continue to monitor both planned launches and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
