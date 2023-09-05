Connect with Streamers and Win Big at AT&T Annihilator Cup – AT&T Newsroom









DALLAS, June 30, 2023

AT&T Annihilator Cup Returns with New Features and Ways for Fans to Connect with Today’s Biggest Streamers

Watch Twitch streamers like Summit1G compete in games including Apex Legends, Fortnite, and more. Plus see the custom AT&T Fortnite Map.

What’s the news?

AT&T* 5G and Fiber are behind the highly anticipated return of AT&T Annihilator Cup. Starting on July 6th, and continuing every Thursday throughout July, the tournament will be hosted by renowned gaming personality, Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez from the AT&T Fiber powered studio in Los Angeles. Adding on to the excitement, this year’s Annihilator Cup practice rounds offer fans an exclusive opportunity to witness their favorite streamers in action before the tournament, granting them a sneak peek at the custom AT&T Fortnite Map.

Fortnite is developed by Epic Games and offers a wide range of tools to empower anyone to design games and experiences. In addition, there will also be an introduction to a new and exciting component, Annihilator Cup After Hours. This is where fans will have the opportunity to join an open lobby and play alongside some of their favorite streamers with professional tournament-caliber producing and hosting, while competing for prizes.

Who’s playing and what are they playing?

With streams across 21 channels, including AT&T’s official Twitch channel and 20 of the most popular content creators, fans won’t miss a second of the gaming action. The notable streamers and gaming personalities include Blaustoise, DisguisedToast, Dr. Lupo, Emiru, Esfand, iiTzTimmy, Jake’n’Bake, Jalon, Kayceeedilla, Kruzadar, Lirik, LuckyChamu, LuLuLuvely, Noko, Slayeas, Summit1G, Sydeon, Tarik, Yassuo, and YourRageGaming. These acclaimed streamers will be competing in games including Apex Legends, Fortnite, Street Fighter 6, and Counter Strike.

For this year’s Annihilator Cup, AT&T is also partnering with gaming influencer, JakeLucky of Gaming World Media as the official social insider. This collaboration will provide valuable content and opportunities to gaming fans, connecting them with the latest insider coverage and bringing them closer to their favorite streamers and the tournament itself.

Additionally, every Thursday weekly game experts including Tiffany "SpiderTiff" and Evan "Raynday" Raynr (Week 1: Apex Legends), Noah “Vivid” Wright and Shayan “Shyo” Shehryar (Week 2: Fortnite), Repeal "RIP" Parbhoo and Steven "TastySteve" Scott (Week 3: Street Fighter 6), and Lauren "Pansy" Scott (Week 4: Counter Strike) will join the stream to provide viewers with tournament commentary and insights:

What are people saying?

“Last year’s AT&T Annihilator Cup was extremely successful at showcasing an awesome moment for the gaming community and this year will be no different,” said host, Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez. “I’m honored to once again be the host of such a creative, unique livestream that’s truly curated for the fans. This is an event I look forward to every year and it’s amazing to see how the Annihilator Cup continues to grow each year.”

“I am psyched to cover this event as we see how streamers can really compete across multiple titles,” said gaming influencer, JakeLucky. “I’m super excited to share moments and exclusive interviews from the competitors and creators involved. Hopefully we can showcase some stories to bring the community together and allow fans to connect more closely with their favorite creators.”

Why it Matters

AT&T Annihilator Cup demonstrates AT&T’s continued support of the esports and gaming communities through products like Fiber and 5G and best-in-class experiences and platforms.

AT&T 5G and Fiber offer optimal connectivity with fast speeds, low latency, and unmatched reliability that gamers crave. Together, these networks deliver a seamless experience whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

