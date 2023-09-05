Razer, Roblox partner for peripherals bundled with in-game items – VentureBeat









Peripheral manufacturer Razer and Roblox have signed a partnership for branded peripherals bundled with in-game items.

The product line includes the BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard, Orochi V2 wireless mouse and Barracuda X multi-platform wireless headset. Additionally, each peripheral comes with a corresponding, exclusive virtual item code to redeem on Roblox.

This partnership is the latest co-branded line for Razer. The manufacturer works with all kinds of brands including Marvel, BAPE, Hello Kitty and Tumi. On top of this, the company has partnered with numerous game publishers, creators and esports organizations.

Roblox has been at the forefront of brand partnerships in gaming. Its sandbox style and open platform has made the title a favorite platform for brands exploring the metaverse. However, this is the first time Roblox is releasing branded peripherals.

Pairing physical merchandise with digital items is becoming more popular. Bundles like these give players a way to show off their purchases in-game.

The Roblox edition of Razer’s peripherals will be on sale starting this Friday, April 28, 2023.

