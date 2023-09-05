How to check which Windows version you have – Android Authority









Windows is the world’s most popular operating system for laptops and desktop computers, running on a vast majority of computers across the world. If you are reading this article on a computer, then chances are good that you are running Windows and not macOS or a Linux distribution. But Windows comes in many versions, and you may need to know which version you have exactly to judge app compatibility. Here’s how you can easily check which Windows version you have on your computer.

QUICK ANSWER

You can find out your Windows version by navigating to Start > Settings > System > About > Windows Specifications. Alternatively, you can also run the winver command.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

Checking the Windows version of your PC is very easy, and you have two ways to check for it.

This method works for relatively newer Windows versions. So if you don’t know your exact Windows version but you are confident that your machine is relatively newer, then you can try this out.

If you are having any difficulties finding your Windows version with the above steps, or you know you are running an older computer, you can run the winver command to find your OS version.

You often need to determine if your Windows version is 32-bit or 64-bit, namely to help you determine the compatibility of the app you are about to install.

All Windows 11 installations are 64-bit. Windows 11 is the first release from Microsoft not to have a 32-bit version at all. You can still run 32-bit apps on Windows 11 as it has an x86 compatibility layer, but you cannot install Windows 11 on a 32-bit PC.

Follow the steps below:

You can make use of the steps below:

On older Windows 7 and Windows Vista PCs, follow these steps:

We hope these steps were helpful in helping you identify your Windows version. If you’re looking to get onto the latest version of Windows, you should learn how to install Windows 11 and try it out on your PC. But before you make that jump, it is worth assessing whether you should upgrade to Windows 11 or not in the first place. You can still give it a shot, knowing that you can always downgrade back to Windows 10.

Windows 11 is the latest version of Windows.

Windows 11 is a free upgrade to valid Windows 10 license holders. However, the OS itself is not free, as it still requires a license if you are purchasing it new or purchasing a Windows 10 license to upgrade.

Windows requires a license to use, and this license is a paid product.

