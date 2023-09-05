Here are 5 Microsoft Edge extensions that you can use with … – OnMSFT.com

Dave W. Shanahan
Microsoft’s Edge is one of the most popular Chromium-based browsers available today, and it is no surprise that developers have created a wide range of Microsoft Edge extensions to enhance its functionality and make it easier to use.
ChatGPT is a cutting-edge language model developed by OpenAI, one of the leading AI research organizations in the world. ChatGPT is trained to generate human-like responses to a wide range of questions and prompts, making it a valuable tool for anyone.
Since Microsoft’s surprise press event, there’s a lot of buzz with what you can do with ChatGPT outside of the new Bing experience and in this guide, we will take a look at some Microsoft Edge extensions that use ChatGPT.
Here are 5 Microsoft Edge extensions you can use with ChatGPT right now:
AIPRM for ChatGPT is an extension that allows you to interact with ChatGPT in a more natural and intuitive way. With this extension, you can ask ChatGPT questions and receive answers in real-time, just like you would with a human. AIPRM is perfect for those who want to get the most out of ChatGPT.
ChatGPT Everywhere is another Edge extension that allows you to access to ChatGPT on any website. Using this extension, you can interact with ChatGPT in Gmail, Google, or any other website without having to open a new browser window.
ChatGPT for Search Engines allows you to use ChatGPT as a search engine. With this Edge extension you can search for information and receive answers from ChatGPT directly in your browser. This extension displays ChatGPT response alongside Bing, DuckDuckGo, or Google search results This extension is valuable for those who want to find information quickly and conveniently.
WebChatGPT: ChatGPT allows you to interact with ChatGPT and the internet at the same time. You can ask ChatGPT questions and receive answers while also accessing the web. This is a great extension to use if you want to see how ChatGPT interacts with the web.
Check out WebChatGPT on GitHub.
Merlin is an Edge extension that allows you to use ChatGPT as your personal assistant. You can ask Merlin to perform tasks, such as setting reminders, finding information and more. Merlin is a great tool to use for those looking to get the best ChatGPT experience without any of the hassle.
ChatGPT is a powerful tool, but using Microsoft Edge extensions can enhance your experience and make it even more efficient. Whether you want to save time, organize your work, or simply make the most of your ChatGPT experience, these 5 Microsoft Edge extensions are great options. Try them out today and see for yourself how they can improve your interactions with ChatGPT.
