How can I watch Apple TV MLB games for free? Subscription prices and details explored – Sportskeeda









When Apple TV and the MLB signed a broadcasting partnership last spring, the two Titans agreed to a deal that would see the league rake in about $85 million per season.

With a massive amount of revenue at stake, fans had big expectations for Apple’s streaming platform. Luckily, nobody seemed too disappointed at the end of the season.

For just $6.99 per month, fans are able to avail “Friday Night Baseball”, to which Apple TV has the exclusive rights. The segment treats fans to a doubleheader of MLB action every Friday night, with pre- and post-game coverage also available, free from any blackout restrictions.

The 2023 edition will commence on April 7 with the Chicago Cubs taking on the Texas Rangers. Commentators Wayne Randazzo and Alex Faust have committed to calling at least the first half of the season, with Friday Night Baseball’s schedule for the rest of the season set to be announced on June 30.

In addition to live action, Apple TV also treats fans in the USA and Canada to a littany of other MLB-related content. Playback, fast-forward and saving actions in-game are also available to viewers through a subscription.

For fans who sign up before the deadline date in June, the service offers a free seven-day trial to get to know the platform better. Although there will likely be a subscription fees after that date, this remains a great opportunity for fans to catch MLB action without having to pay.

Readers should be reminded that an Apple TV subscription is necessary to avail this offer. A subscription to the service also allows viewers to watch hundreds of movies, shows, documentaries and more.

With so many in-game options, Apple’s streaming service is among the best when it comes to offering viewers the best experience. With YouTube TV and the league unlikely to sort out a deal this season, it is looking like other streaming services could be set to gain a lot of traction this year.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







