TMS Network (TMSN) Holders Enjoy Gains in Presale Attracting … – NewsBTC









The ongoing TMS Network (TMSN) has drawn a lot of attention from investors in PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Algorand (ALGO). The two mainstream cryptos have been struggling to rebound causing investor confidence to wobble. TMS Network (TMSN) has tapped these investors who are now moving their funds to the newer, shinier market player.

Algorand (ALGO) is currently facing immense selling pressure as the cryptocurrency market continues to experience a correction. Despite a gradual uptrend on Algorand (ALGO) after a price drop in February, resistance at $1.4 has stalled the progress, suggesting the possibility of further correction. Recent predictions indicate a potential 10% drop in Algorand (ALGO) price for the remainder of 2021, with profit-taking likely contributing to selling pressure.

Algorand’s (ALGO) decline of 5.2% has also been the largest among the top 25 tokens, likely due to overall market-related factors. Algorand (ALGO) has sustained a decrease, and bears are currently exerting price pressure. However, Algorand (ALGO) has found support at $0.7747, and is currently trading at $0.7883

While the bigger percentage of the crypto market enjoys a bullish sentiment, PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) performance has remained disappointing. The price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has dropped by more than 1.4% in the previous 24 hours. PancakeSwap (CAKE) was trading at $3.77 as of press time, with a market value of more than $681 million.

Examining PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) on-chain performance provided insight into what went wrong. The attitude in the crypto-community about PancakeSwap (CAKE) remained unfavorable throughout the week, as seen by its weighted sentiment. The daily on-chain trading volume in a loss for PancakeSwap (CAKE) has also been reasonably high.

Several market signs suggested that PancakeSwap (CAKE) would see more challenging times ahead as the price fell. For instance, relative strength index (RSI) data for PancakeSwap (CAKE) showed a downtick and was lying below the neutral area. An extended downturn is now more likely a result of the decline in the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF).

TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum that offers a complete suite of trading services. TMS Network (TMSN) aims to revolutionize traditional trading by providing traders with a seamless and enjoyable experience with instant transaction processing.

With TMS Network (TMSN), there is no need for fiat payment, and token holders earn commissions from trading volume across the platform. The TMSN Strategy Builder powers this revenue-sharing mechanism.

The TMS Network (TMSN) platform has features that solve the most pressing issues in the trading industry. With TMS, traders can use social trading networks, trading signals, and copy traders to maximize their profits. The platform is also compatible with MT4 and MT5, allowing traders to plug their expert advisors and trading robots into the TMS platform. TMS Network (TMSN) also offers low latency and fast execution through proactive monitoring cloud-based solutions.

TMS Network (TMSN) token holders benefit from the platform’s growth by earning commissions from trading activities. As the platform gains more users, TMS token holders earn more commissions. The revenue distribution is automated via smart contracts, ensuring transparency and fairness. Token holders have a direct say in the direction and development of the platform, creating a strong sense of community and ownership.

Token holders can learn to trade and invest like professionals by accessing TMS Network (TMSN) Trader educational tools. TMS Trader courses offer training on technical analysis, fundamental analysis, risk management, candlestick charting, point & figure charting, and stop-loss management. TMS Network (TMSN) also provides non-custodial portfolio management, giving traders complete control over their assets at all times. With TMS Network (TMSN), traders can eliminate the need to trust a third party with their support, thus providing greater peace of mind and security.

TMS Network (TMSN) ongoing presale campaign is an excellent entry point—the market cap is low and the prices are low. This means that the token has a high chance of mooning. Early TMSN investors could see up to 100x returns by the end of the year, according to market experts. Register for the presale now to take advantage of this opportunity.





For more information on TMS Network (TMSN) please see the links below:

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetwork



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.





NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

© 2023 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2023 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source







