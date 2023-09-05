ChatGPT vs Google Bard (2023): An In-Depth Comparison – TechRepublic









ChatGPT vs Google Bard (2023): An In-Depth Comparison

Your email has been sent

This is an in-depth comparison of ChatGPT vs Google Bard. Use our guide to learn more about their unique capabilities and differences.

ChatGPT and Google Bard are AI chatbots designed to generate responses to prompts. When used appropriately, ChatGPT and Google Bard can be used to support certain business processes in content production, development and more. Take a look at each tool’s features, pros and cons to see which would be best for your business.

Jump to:

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI that generates human-like responses based on text input. It has been trained on a huge amount of internet text called a large language model.

Google Bard is another AI chatbot. Like ChatGPT, Google Bard can answer questions and generate text from prompts.

ChatGPT’s basic version is free, with a limit of 100 questions per day. For $20 per month, ChatGPT Plus gives subscribers faster response times, access to new features and access to GPT-4 (the free version is currently using GPT-3.5). The GPT-4 API was made generally available in July 2023.

Google Bard is free, with an unlimited number of questions. Google’s products have often remained free, since the company mostly profits off of advertising.

ChatGPT and Google Bard are useful tools for producing text –– anything from summaries of information to creating a poem to writing an essay.

SEE: Discover how to use Google Bard in your brainstorming sessions.

ChatGPT was trained on text from the internet, and Google Bard was trained on a specific dataset for conversations. This leads some to argue that ChatGPT is better at producing paragraphs and summaries and other text-based processing tasks, while Google Bard is better at conversations.

ChatGPT and Google Bard are trained on datasets that include hundreds of billions of parameters, which results in remarkably human-like responses. Further, GPT-4 has over 100 trillion parameters.

However, since Google Bard was trained on data that has instant access to the internet and a more up-to-date library, it can produce more current responses than ChatGPT’s responses. For instance, if asked “what happened yesterday in Budapest?” Google Bard can give several bullet points of news events, whereas ChatGPT makes inferences based on the data available in September 2021.

ChatGPT collects information from previous conversations and prior interactions with the user, which means it can use context when engaging in a chat. Bard is also able to use context in the conversations, and can also pick up where a user left off.

For instance, if you ask: “What do you think about the new employee description I mentioned the other day?” Bard can respond using the previous cues. However, it sometimes struggles. In this case, “the first Moon mission I asked about” was Chandrayaan-3.

SEE: How to use Google Bard (2023): A comprehensive guide (TechRepublic)

As mentioned above, one major difference is that ChatGPT lacks up-to-date information. It also does not feature a paid tier. The underpinnings of the two are different, with ChatGPT based on OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Bard based on Google’s PaLM 2. Bard is interoperable with other Google products such as Lens, which can interpret images. Users can upload files to add to their prompts, which is not possible in ChatGPT. ChatGPT can, however, interpret images when provided with a URL.

ChatGPT and Google Bard are still in development and may contain errors or biases. Therefore, users should be critical of the information provided by ChatGPT and Google Bard to ensure its accuracy.

In addition, there are privacy concerns that come along with using ChatGPT or Google Bard, which collect personal information in the same way search engines do. Your IP address, text and even links to your information like phone, email and social media can be gathered.

ChatGPT and Google Bard are free — unless you opt for the paid ChatGPT Plus — and both AI chatbots are trained on large natural language models, meaning their responses tend to be similar.

Google Bard has several features that help it stand out. For one, you can get “draft” versions of the response, which offers a variety of responses. Further, Google Bard is completely up-to-date, with access to online information.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, is based on data up to September 2021.

It’s important to remember that both AI chatbots can be prone to error and bias and collect your personal data — not just the information you input — and can be tools of misuse for bad actors. Learn more about how generative AI works along with its benefits and dangers.

We evaluated these products based on the free version of ChatGPT and Google Bard, which is free by default. We tested out how the two AI chatbots would answer the same questions, and we asked ChatGPT and Google Bard about more current news items to test the limitations.

Catch up on the latest tech innovations that are changing the world, including IoT, 5G, the latest about phones, security, smart cities, AI, robotics, and more.

ChatGPT vs Google Bard (2023): An In-Depth Comparison

Your email has been sent

Your message has been sent

TechRepublic Premium content helps you solve your toughest IT issues and jump-start your career or next project.

Microsoft is also running a grant competition for ideas on using AI training in community building.

Generative AI will be a game changer in cloud security, especially in common pain points like preventing threats, reducing toil from repetitive tasks, and bridging the cybersecurity talent gap.

Does your business need a payroll provider that offers international payroll services? Use our buyer’s guide to review the best solutions, from ADP to Oyster.

Get up and running with ChatGPT with this comprehensive cheat sheet. Learn everything from how to sign up for free to enterprise use cases, and start using ChatGPT quickly and effectively.

Looking for an alternative to monday.com? Our comprehensive list covers the best monday alternatives, their key features, pricing, pros, cons and more.

Catch up on the latest tech innovations that are changing the world, including IoT, 5G, the latest about phones, security, smart cities, AI, robotics, and more.

Successful vendor/business transactions don’t just happen. Such transactions require a negotiated set of terms and conditions and the establishment of a mutually beneficial financial relationship between the two parties. This is why, for efficiency’s sake, the vendor/business relationship is often described in specific detail in the form of a legally binding written vendor contract. This …

No business, big or small, will last long if it doesn’t get promptly and properly paid for services rendered and products delivered. These guidelines from TechRepublic Premium explain the characteristics that constitute a proper estimate, invoice and billing statement. The accompanying templates will also serve as practical examples of these vital financial documents. From the …

Linux is a powerful and customizable operating system that has been the backbone of many businesses for decades. This policy from TechRepublic Premium provides guidelines for securing Linux on company computers and computers used to conduct company business. It assumes administrative knowledge of Linux servers and/or workstation environments. From the policy: DEVELOP TEMPLATES BASED ON …

A systems analyst maintains the efficient operation of all automated office processes by designing and implementing technical applications and advising on hardware and software purchases. Typically, systems analysts are more involved in design issues than in day-to-day coding. However, systems analyst is a somewhat arbitrary title, so different companies may define the role differently. This …

source







