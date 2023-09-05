Unfold the future with the new Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a on Verizon 5G … – Verizon









The news: Google Pixel 7a is now available at Verizon and it brought along a new friend — the Pixel Fold, which completely reimagines the Pixel for a new generation.

Starting right now, Verizon is offering the brand new Pixel 7a in Sea, Charcoal and Snow colors for $15.27 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $549.99 retail), featuring everything you love about Pixel in an affordable package.

Pixel Fold will be available from Verizon in 256GB and 512GB memory configurations, with preorders starting June 20 and wide availability on July 18. Purchase your new Pixel Fold starting at $49.99 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR, $1,799.99 retail).

Our best offers: For a limited time, switch to Verizon and get $1,100 off the new Google Pixel Fold, with select trade-in and Unlimited Plus plan1. Existing customers can Upgrade and get $900 off the new Google Pixel Fold, with select trade-in and Unlimited Plus plan2. Finally, get a Pixel 7a for free with a new line on an Unlimited Plus plan3.

Pick your perfect Pixel: With the addition of the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, there is now a Pixel for everyone. Pixel 7a is perfect for anyone looking to jump into the world of Google with an affordable smartphone that includes a powerful camera system; a big, bright display and long-lasting battery.

The Pixel Fold is my ultimate Pixel. It does everything you need, while you’re on the go, all at once. Unfold your Pixel to reveal a giant 7.6” display that is built for multitasking with the ability to run two apps side by side, simultaneously. You can even drag and drop URLs, photos and files between apps. Frame up amazing selfies using the rear camera and the front screen, and then upload them to your friends using 5G Ultra Wideband.

If you want a new Pixel and aren’t a Verizon customer yet, sign up for Verizon Free Trial and get unlimited premium data on 5G Ultra Wideband, our fastest 5G network, for 30 days for free, without disrupting your existing service. Simply download the My Verizon app (iOS or Android) on your unlocked phone and start your Free Trial today.

Visit verizon.com or your local Verizon store to order a Pixel Fold or Pixel 7a today.

1 Up to $1,919.99 device payment or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Plus plan req’d. $200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less $900 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2 Up to $1,919.99 device payment or full retail purchase w/upgrade smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Plus plan req’d. Less $900 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

3 $549.99 device payment or full retail purchase w/ new smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Plus plan req'd. Less $549.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

