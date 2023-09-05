SEC lawsuits: 68 cryptocurrencies are now seen as securities by the SEC – Cointelegraph

With its latest suits against Binance and Coinbase, the SEC now labels at least 68 cryptocurrencies as securities, affecting over $100 billion worth of tokens on the market.
Disclaimer: This article was updated to include a further six cryptocurrencies from the SEC’s suit against Coinbase and FTX Token (FTT).
The total number of cryptocurrencies the United States securities regulator has accused to be a “security” has now reached an estimated 68, after adding a few more from its lawsuit against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase.
The 68 cryptocurrencies accused of being a “security” comes from years of various litigation undertaken by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has outlined what cryptocurrencies it deems securities.
In its recent case against Binance, the SEC introduced 10 cryptocurrencies into the securities classification: BNB (BNB), Binance USD (BUSD), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Cosmos (ATOM), The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS) and COTI (COTI).
In its Coinbase suit the SEC named 13 cryptocurrencies which doubled down on the newly classified SOL, ADA, MATIC, SAND and AXS and added six more: Chiliz (CHZ), Flow (FLOW), Internet Computer (ICP), Near (NEAR), Voyager Token (VGX) and Nexo (NEXO).
Today we charged Binance Holdings Ltd. (Binance); U.S.-based affiliate, BAM Trading Services Inc., which, together with Binance, operates https://t.co/swcxioZKVP; and their founder, Changpeng Zhao, with a variety of securities law violations.https://t.co/H1wgGgR5ir pic.twitter.com/IWTb7Et86H
Other notable cryptocurrencies the SEC has deemed securities are Ripple’s XRP (XRP), LBRY’s LBRY Credits (LBC) — although not for secondary sales — and Algorand (ALGO), which it named alongside five others when it charged Bittrex in April.
The SEC’s largest one-time lumping of cryptocurrencies came when it charged Terraform Labs with fraud in February. A total of 16 crypto assets were labeled securities, including Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), Terra Classic USD (USTC), Mirror Protocol (MIR) and an estimated 13 Mirrored Assets (mAssets) that aimed to copy the price of stocks such as Apple and Tesla.
The SEC’s litigated remit of the crypto space means it now covers over $100 billion worth of the market, or around 10% of the $1.09 trillion total crypto market capitalization.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler, however, has claimed that “everything other than Bitcoin” is a security that falls under the agency’s remit. Crypto data site CoinMarketCap lists around 25,500 cryptocurrencies in existence.
The SEC has now declared that these 55 crypto tokens are securities: XRP (XRP), Telegram’s Gram (TON), LBRY Credits (LBC), OmiseGo (OMG), DASH (DASH), Algorand (ALGO), Naga (NGC), Monolith (TKN), IHT Real Estate (IHT), Power Ledger (POWR), Kromatica (KROM), DFX Finance (DFX), Amp (AMP), Rally (RLY), Rari Governance Token (RGT), DerivaDAO (DDX), XYO Network (XYO), Liechtenstein Cryptoasset Exchange (LCX), Kin (KIN), Salt Lending (SALT), Beaxy Token (BXY), DragonChain (DRGN), Tron (TRX), BitTorrent (BTT), Terra USD (UST), Luna (LUNA), Mirror Protocol (MIR), Mango (MNGO), Ducat (DUCAT), Locke (LOCKE), EthereumMax (EMAX), Hydro (HYDRO), BitConnect (BCC), Meta 1 Coin (META1), Filecoin (FIL), BNB (BNB), Binance USD (BUSD), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Cosmos (ATOM), The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), COTI (COTI), Paragon (PRG), AirToken (AIR), Chiliz (CHZ), Flow (FLOW) Internet Computer (ICP), Near (NEAR), Voyager Token (VGX), Nexo (NEXO) and FTX Token (FTT).
In addition, the SEC has deemed that these 13 Mirror Protocol mAssets are securities: Mirrored Apple Inc. (mAAPL), Mirrored Amazon.com, Inc. (mAMZN), Mirrored Alibaba Group Holding Limited (mBABA), Mirrored Alphabet Inc. (mGOOGL), Mirrored Microsoft Corporation (mMSFT), Mirrored Netflix, Inc. (mNFLX), Mirrored Tesla, Inc. (mTSLA), Mirrored Twitter Inc. (mTWTR), Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU), Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ), Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV), Mirrored United States Oil Fund, LP (mUSO), Mirrored ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (mVIXY).
Update (June 7, 5:10 am UTC): This article has been updated to add six further cryptocurrencies deemed securities in the SEC’s suit against Coinbase.
Update (June 11, 11:00 pm UTC): This article has been updated to add FTX Token (FTT).
Additional reporting by Brayden Lindrea.
