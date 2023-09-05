Fix: iOS 17 Beta Update Not Showing Up on iPhone – DealNTech









iOS 17 has been announced, bringing some minor changes and new features to iOS. Some features are namedrop, check-in, interactive widgets, and StandBy. Users are eager to install the beta on their iPhones and try out the new iOS version.

However, some users are experiencing an issue where the beta update doesn’t appear on their iPhones. If you’re one of those facing this problem, don’t worry. We have got you covered. Let’s look at the possible solutions that you can try to fix this issue and enjoy the iOS 17 beta.

The iOS 17 public beta is available for download. However, even regular users can install the beta update without much workaround. The reason why the iOS 17 beta isn’t showing up can vary from user to user. Here are some of the most common reasons:

Here are some possible fixes you can try if the iOS 17 beta is not showing up on your iPhone. As mentioned earlier, the reasons can vary from user to user, so try all the solutions below.

First things first, make sure that your device is compatible with iOS 17. Apple has released a list of compatible iPhones for iOS 17. If you have an iPhone X or older, you cannot install the iOS 17 beta. However, if you have an iPhone XS or newer, move to the next step.

One of the main reasons the iOS 17 beta isn’t showing up is that you probably have an unstable or poor internet connection. The iOS 17 beta is delivered over the air, requiring an internet connection to show up on your iPhone.

Ensure that your Wi-Fi router is in range of your iPhone or vice-versa. Remove any obstructions that could be making the Wi-Fi signal weak. Also, try restarting your router by unplugging it and plugging it back in. You can reset your iPhone’s network settings if all of these fail. Here’s how:

Note: Your network-related settings will all be erased. This includes Wi-Fi passwords, VPN configurations, and saved Bluetooth devices.



If you use a cellular network, ensure you are not using the low data mode. Here’s how:

If the iOS 17 beta still doesn’t show up, try restarting your iPhone. This will iron out any software glitches that might be causing the update not to show up. Here’s how to restart your iPhone:



You can also try a force-restart if that doesn’t help. Here’s how:

If your iPhone is not running on the latest version of iOS, you might not be able to install the iOS 17 beta. To make sure you are running on the newest version of iOS, follow the steps below:



If you’re still having trouble with iOS 17 beta not showing up, try removing and re-adding the beta profile. Moreover, if you are on the iOS 16 beta profile, then it is a must for you to remove it. The procedure is as follows:

It’s crucial to ensure you’re running the most recent public iOS version before re-adding the beta profile. Since iOS 16 is the most recent stable release, you must first install iOS 16.6 before installing the iOS 17 beta profile. If you don’t do this, your iPhone will refuse to show you the iOS 17 update.

Sometimes, the iOS 17 beta update may not immediately appear for various reasons, such as server congestion or rollout delays. In such cases, it’s worth waiting a few hours and checking for updates again.

You can also try and reset all your iPhone settings to see if that helps. Incorrect configurations in the settings app might also cause the iOS 17 beta not to appear. In this case, resetting all the settings to their defaults is best. Here’s how:



You can avoid the problems with the over-the-air upgrading process by updating your device through iTunes or Finder instead. Installing the beta version of iOS 17 via this approach is arguably the safest and the best option. All you need is a Mac or a PC with iTunes. Follow these steps to update to iOS 17 beta using iTunes/Finder:

Downloading this profile by hand is another option to install the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone. However, you need to set up a developer account to go through the manual downloading process. Just follow these steps:

On July 12, Apple made iOS 17 public beta available to the general public for the first time. Public beta testers can sign up for Apple’s beta testing program to download the ‌iOS 17‌ beta. Each time Apple releases a new version of iOS, there are several bugs and issues. One such problem is that the iOS 17 beta doesn’t appear on the iPhone.

It can be highly frustrating, especially when you can’t wait to try the new iOS features. Thankfully, we have provided some solutions that can help overcome this problem and enjoy the iOS 17 beta update. If you have any further questions, let us know.

