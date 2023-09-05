Strong wireless service revenue growth highlights Verizon's 4Q and … – Verizon News









Company enters 2023 with momentum in wireless mobility and wireless broadband

NEW YORK – Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) closed 2022 with fourth-quarter results marked by wireless service revenue growth and the highest total wireless retail postpaid net additions3 in seven years.

"We delivered on the operational expectations and financial targets that we set in the second half of 2022," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “We are rapidly building out our C-Band spectrum with the most aggressive network deployment in our company's history and are well positioned to improve and accelerate our performance. Wireless mobility and nationwide broadband will be two of the most significant contributors to our growth for the next several years.

For fourth-quarter 2022, Verizon reported EPS of $1.56, compared with $1.11 in fourth-quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis1, excluding special items, EPS was $1.19 in fourth-quarter 2022, compared with adjusted EPS1 of $1.33 in fourth-quarter 20212.

Fourth-quarter 2022 earnings included a pre-tax net gain from special items of approximately $2.1 billion. This included a net pre-tax benefit of approximately $2.5 billion related to a mark-to-market adjustment for pension and OPEB (other post-employment benefits) liabilities, a $304 million charge related to severance and the impacts of amortization of intangible assets related to TracFone and other acquisitions of $115 million.

For full-year 2022, Verizon reported $5.06 in EPS, compared with $5.32 for full-year 2021. On an adjusted basis1, excluding special items, 2022 EPS was $5.18, compared with $5.50 for 20212.

For 2023, Verizon expects the following:

1Non-GAAP financial measure. See the accompanying schedules and www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document to most directly comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

2Adjusted EPS for the prior year period has been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

3At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, Verizon fully decommissioned its 3G network, as a result of which approximately 909,000 wireless retail postpaid connections (576,000 Consumer and 333,000 Business connections), including 392,000 wireless retail postpaid phone connections (180,000 Consumer and 212,000 Business connections), and 237,000 wireless retail prepaid connections were disconnected from its network. The impact of the 3G network shutdown has been excluded for purposes of calculating wireless retail net additions and wireless churn for the respective periods.

4Includes a benefit of approximately 190 basis points from the reallocation from Other revenue to Wireless service revenue. This results from a larger allocation of administrative and telco recovery charges which partly recover network operating costs.

5Total wireless service revenue represents the sum of Consumer and Business segments.

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “hopes,” “plans” or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate, including any inability to successfully respond to competitive factors such as prices, promotional incentives and evolving consumer preferences; failure to take advantage of, or respond to competitors' use of, developments in technology and address changes in consumer demand; performance issues or delays in the deployment of our 5G network resulting in significant costs or a reduction in the anticipated benefits of the enhancement to our networks; the inability to implement our business strategy; adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies, including inflation in the markets in which we operate; cyber attacks impacting our networks or systems and any resulting financial or reputational impact; damage to our infrastructure or disruption of our operations from natural disasters, extreme weather conditions, acts of war, terrorist attacks or other hostile acts and any resulting financial or reputational impact; the impact of public health crises on our operations, our employees and the ways in which our customers use our networks and other products and services; disruption of our key suppliers’ or vendors' provisioning of products or services, including as a result of geopolitical factors, public health crises or the potential impacts of global climate change; material adverse changes in labor matters and any resulting financial or operational impact; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks or businesses; our high level of indebtedness; significant litigation and any resulting material expenses incurred in defending against lawsuits or paying awards or settlements; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; and changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings.

