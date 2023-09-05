NFT News | NFT waiting to explode? | June Week 3 – Altcoin Buzz









Altcoin Buzz examines the sentimaent of the NFT ecosystem and where it could go next.

In contrast to the previous week’s decrease, Bitcoin has regained some of its value with a tiny increase. Similarly, Ethereum has also demonstrated a minor recovery, showcasing a positive trajectory after the previous week’s decline. For now, Let’s dive into the weekly NFT market outlook.

The trading volume on the NFT market has decreased once more this week, continuing the decreasing trend seen in prior weeks. Despite efforts to address the problems with trade activity, the market still faces difficulties, necessitating a careful examination of market dynamics and components. The overall trading volume for this week was $63.48M. When comparing this number with the previous months, trading volume is still low.

This could suggest a lack of persistent interest and participation from traders. With more NFT collections collecting royalties, this eats into any potential trading profits – thus backing up what we are seeing with lower trading volumes.



In the past week, the number of NFT holders slightly increased by 0.15% to reach 4,518,901, indicating a continuing interest in owning NFTs. The number of NFT traders, which fell by 17.54% to 49,696 traders, was declining. The number of purchasers also fell by 17.92% to 28,152, indicating a decline in the demand for NFT purchases.

Accordingly, there were also 30,810 fewer sellers, a decrease of 18.62%. These numbers show a change in the dynamics of the NFT market, with less trading activity and less demand for NFTs, possibly pointing to a short-term halt in the market’s pace.

The OpenSea platform witnessed a decline in key metrics during the current week. The total number of unique active wallets (UAW) dropped by 8.66% to reach 66.02k, indicating a decrease in user engagement. Additionally, the number of transactions experienced a substantial decline of 21.62% and settled at 176.23k, reflecting reduced trading activity on the platform.

The trade volume also saw a minor decrease of 0.509%, amounting to $19.81M. However, there was a positive development in the smart contract balance, which increased by 11.78% to $67.51k, indicating a rise in the total funds held within smart contracts on OpenSea.



Throughout the current week, numerous facets of trading activity on the Blur market have decreased. The number of unique active wallets decreased by 5.81%, reaching a total of 14.25k. This indicates a reduction in the number of competitors participating in the market. Moreover, the trading activity decreased by 11.04%, with the number of transactions totaling 42.36k. The trading volume also experienced a significant decline, falling by 17.2% to $90.23M, reflecting a decrease in the overall transaction value.

In contrast, there was a notable increase in the smart contract balance, which grew by 7.32% to $120.71M, suggesting a rise in the funds held within smart contracts. These figures highlight the ongoing fluctuation and dynamics within the Blur market during the current week.



The trading volume for Solana NFTs this week was $17.09M, down 0.12% from the week before. The graph below suggests that Solana NFT’s trading volume may rise in the third week of June.



Several notable changes occurred in the NFT market this week across different platforms. Let’s compare the statistics from the previous week with the current week’s data:

The average NFT price in OpenSea experienced a significant decrease of 27.78%, settling at $16.3. Despite this decline, the number of traders increased by 5.26% to 7,636. However, the trading volume decreased slightly by 3.08% to $281.67k.

The average NFT price in OKX NFT Marketplace decreased by 16.03% to $24.13. The number of traders also saw a slight decline of 0.86% to 461. In contrast, the trading volume showed a notable increase of 44.07% to $29.67k.





2. NFT #8611 Ethereum CryptoPunks Worth $95,000 Ordinals Inscription was burned and reborn on the Bitcoin Network.

3. Ethereum Introduces Ethscriptions, Revolutionizing Blockchain Payments.

4. Nike Collaborates with Fortnite for Airphoria NFT Sneaker Hunt.

