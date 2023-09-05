Celebrate Independence Day with these 7 patriotic movies on Prime … – Amazon India Blog









Prime Video has some of the best patriotic movies that are bound to make your Independence Day weekend binge a memorable one. Get ready for stories that salute our heroes’ bravery as you sit back, crank up the volume, and hit play on movies that perfectly blend entertainment with patriotism.

A powerful historical drama, Sardar Udham brings to life the story of a revolutionary freedom fighter. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal and showcases the life of the iconic figure who sought vengeance for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. With a compelling narrative, stellar performances, and stunning cinematography, Sardar Udham is one of the best patriotic movies on Prime Video.

An inspiring biographical drama that pays homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh is a timeless tribute to our fight for freedom. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film features Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh. A perfect blend of historical accuracy and heartfelt emotions, the movie depicts Singh’s unwavering dedication and his ultimate sacrifice for India’s independence.

Kesari is an historical drama that recounts the inspiring battle of Saragarhi. Starring Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh, the film tells the story of a small contingent of 21 Sikh soldiers facing off against a massive army of 10,000 Afghan invaders. Brimming with valour, sacrifice, and camaraderie, Kesari portrays the spirit of these brave warriors as they fiercely defend their post.

Shershaah is a biographical war drama that pays tribute to the life of Vikram Batra, a captain in the Indian Army. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film stars Siddharth Malhotra as a spirited young soldier who fought in the 1999 Kargil war and was killed in action.

Raazi is a gripping suspense-thriller that takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride via the life of a young Kashmiri woman called Sehmat Khan. Played by Alia Bhatt, Sehmat is thrust into the world of espionage during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film showcases Sehmat aa an undercover agent who marries into a Pakistani military family to gather crucial information for India. Raazi beautifully portrays the tale of Sehmat’s bravery and patriotism that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Border chronicles the extraordinary events of the 1971 Indo-Pak war during the battle of Longewala. The film features an ensemble cast and delves into the lives of Indian soldiers who valiantly defended their post against a massive Pakistani assault. Filled with adrenaline-pumping action, intense emotions, and heartwarming moments of brotherhood, Border remains an enduring classic in Indian cinema.

The Ghazi Attack is a war film that takes viewers on an underwater voyage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the movie brings to life the covert mission of the Indian Navy submarine INS Karanj, as it sets out to thwart the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi. With a stellar star cast led by Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati, and Atul Kulkarni, the film navigates through high stakes encounters and nail-biting suspense.

