The fastest way to get G-Cells in Roblox Kaiju Universe – Sportskeeda









To get anywhere in Roblox Kaiju Universe, you need to continuously farm and collect G-Cells. After all, G-Cells are the main source of income in Kaiju Universe.

If you wish to purchase a new Kaiju, you will need a hefty sum of G-Cells to unlock each (or outright buying with Robux). G-Cells are earned simply by playing the game, but that can be too slow, and no codes exist to make it easier. Instead, players can opt for the fastest way to earn G-Cells in Roblox Kaiju Universe.

Implementing the fastest way to get G-Cells in Roblox Kaiju Universe, unfortunately, takes a fair bit of time to get set up. It takes a combination of patience, proper skill point allocation, and time. Once you get the strategy down, you will accumulate more G-Cells than you would ever need.

The goal is to max out your REGEN stat in Roblox Kaiju Universe. To do that, your Kaiju needs to gain experience and level up. Every five levels equal one skill point. If you are using a seasoned Kaiju with skill points to immediately adjust, increase your REGEN stat as much as possible.

Start demolishing nearby buildings, trees, and other destructible objects. Any kind of damage you deal to the environment awards you experience. It also helps earn G-Cells, but those aren’t your concern just yet.

This will be the hardest part due to how slow it can be to gain experience as a new Kaiju. To make matters worse, other players can invade and potentially kill you. The best strategy is to stay as far away from other players as possible.

After you’ve gained a few levels, start investing in nothing but the REGEN stat. For every point invested in REGEN, the faster your Charge bar fills. That means your abilities can be used far more often. It ultimately increases the rate at which you destroy the environment.

With the REGEN stat maxed out, your Charge bar will rarely reach zero. Using this method and you can collect thousands of G-Cells in a single hour. Though any Kaiju will do, ones with area-of-effect abilities can speed up the process. Additionally, higher-level Kaijus will have an immediate source of skill points to allocate.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

