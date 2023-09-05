Microsoft Releases August 2023 Security Updates – CISA









Microsoft has released updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft software. An attacker can exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review Microsoft’s August 2023 Security Update Guide and apply the necessary updates.

