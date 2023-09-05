Terra Luna Price Prediction – LUNA Explodes 15%! Jump on Board? – CryptoTicker.io – Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price & Crypto News









The cryptocurrency market managed to recover after a heavy crash that occurred earlier this week. Many altcoins managed to slightly recover and bounced back from their respective support prices. Terra LUNA was among those altcoins that had a great comeback as its prices soared by more than 15%. Looking at the previous 7 days, most cryptos are in the red except for LUNA, which is currently up by more than 35%. Is LUNA proving to be a good crypto to own and hedge the crypto down market? Should you buy LUNA and add it to your crypto portfolio? Let’s analyze Terra’s token in this LUNA price prediction.

Terra is a blockchain protocol that used stablecoins to enable price stability in global payment networks. In fact, they claim to combine price stability and fiat currencies by enabling Bitcoin (BTC), thus offering cheap settlements. Volatility was a highly discussed topic in the cryptocurrency realm. It is one of the main reasons that made investors fear owning cryptos. Terra seeks to change that, by using fiat-pegged stablecoins. They would keep a “one stablecoin to one fiat” peg through a proprietary algorithm that automatically adjusts stablecoin supply based on its demand. This is feasible thanks to their token LUNA, which provides liquidity, price stability, and is easily swappable to other stablecoin at profitable exchange rates.

Terra currently has four tradeable tokens on its blockchain. LUNA gives staking rights and is used in the protocol’s stability mechanism. Those four stablecoins are as follows:

The presence of SDR in the stablecoins offering is a solid must-have, as it represents a very stable currency. Therefore, they plan to add many other currencies in the future such as Euro, Yuan, and Yen pegged tokens. Terra stakers have the ability to vote and recommend new Terra currencies and disapprove existing Terra currencies. With the introduction of new currencies and a cross-border expansion, Terra presents a very interesting opportunity with a solid whitepaper.

When the crypto market started to recover, many altcoins shot as high as 10% in prices. LUNA specifically managed to explode by more than 15%. In figure 1, we can clearly see how LUNA price jumped from its strong support area of around $50 all the way towards the current price of $69.

This strong support was proven to be a significant one. We can notice how many times prices tested this area in figure 1 as a resistance first, which later turned to a support. That’s why technical traders anticipated this upward move.

Since LUNA price reached the strong support of $50, prices were expected to reach the psychological price of $60. As part of the crypto comeback, LUNA prices continued higher towards the next resistance of $70. Below, we clearly highlight the important price areas of LUNA that all represent psychological prices:

The next move of LUNA might be a slight price adjustment. It is advisable to wait for the price to decrease towards $60, then place a trade set up accordingly:

It is important to always remember to place an adequate stop-loss depending on your risk appetite.

