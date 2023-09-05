New to Disney Plus in May 2023 – Cinelinx









On Disney+ this month we get some Music, Star wars, Muppets, and if you never went to the movies to see it: Antman- Quantomania premieres on the 17th. Of course the house of mouse brings you so much more this month.

– A Small Light (2 episodes)

– Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)



Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

For the first time ever, global superstar, Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. This original 4-part series features exclusive footage behind his iconic hits, never-before-seen personal archive with his friends and family, and epic stadium performances giving insight into Ed’s world.

In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience. Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life and explores what he thinks of the world, of himself and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Following on the Emmy Award®-nominated success of “Star Wars: Visions,” the newest iteration will continue to push the boundaries of “Star Wars” storytelling, with nine new shorts from 9 studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars.

The shorts included in “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 2 were created by international animation studios including: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), PunkRobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’ART Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D’ART Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).



Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Premiere – Episodes 1 – 7 Streaming

Set 200 years before “The Phantom Menace,” during the High Republic era, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” follows Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They’ll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, discover exotic creatures, but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend.

– Charles: In His Own Words

Entrelazados Live! – Premiere

Live the “Entrelazados Live” experience! The show includes the original songs “Donde voy” and “Convénceme”, covers from the ’90s such as “Keep Living Without Your Love”, a selection of songs from the musical “Freaky Friday: A New Musical” and musical hits of the moment such as “Tacones Rojos” and “Vivir Así”.



– Life Below Zero (S20)

– Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)



The Muppets Mayhem – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

– Spider-Man™: Homecoming

– Venom

Crater – Premiere

“Crater” is the story of Caleb Channing (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Scott Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt), Borney (Orson Hong) and Marcus (Thomas Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Mckenna Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

– Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

– Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

– Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)

– Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

– Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)



American Born Chinese – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Based on Gene Luen Yang’s groundbreaking graphic novel that chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.



Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 Premiere – Episodes 1 – 6 Streaming

Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world’s favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!

– Wild Life

– Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)

