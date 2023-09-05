How to Watch ESPN on Roku in 2023 [Watch ESPN Without Cable] – Cloudwards









If you want to watch ESPN channels on Roku, you can do so through the ESPN Roku app. However, you’ll need to sign in with a TV provider to stream ESPN content. Don’t have one? There’s an alternative. This guide shows you how to watch ESPN on Roku.

ESPN is the go-to place for sports fans. It offers a variety of sports, including NBA, NFL, MLB and mixed martial arts. There are two main ways you can get access to the ESPN channels online: via the ESPN app or website with a valid TV provider, or through a separate streaming service like fuboTV. If you’re wondering how to watch ESPN on Roku too, it’s pretty much the same answer, so we’ll show you both ways in this guide.

Roku devices organize all of your favorite streaming services and channels in one place. They’re not too pricey and they have an easy-to-use interface. You don’t pay a subscription to use Roku either (so be careful of the multiple Roku scams out there), though some channels come at a premium. Simply buy your Roku device, set it up and add free channels.

When you’re ready for ESPN, there is a Roku app available to download for free. You can view sports news and information, as well as highlights, but in order to watch the ESPN channels, you need to sign in with a valid TV provider. You can also access ESPN Plus, a separate paid service with exclusive sporting events, using a Roku with the ESPN app.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to watch ESPN through the Roku app, as well as how to do it with a separate streaming service on Roku.

No, you need to sign in with a valid TV provider, such as a cable provider, or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, YouTube TV or fuboTV.

You can download ESPN for free on Roku, but you can’t watch ESPN live for free. If you already have a valid TV provider, you can log in with your credentials. Otherwise, you’ll need to sign up for a live TV streaming service like fuboTV to watch ESPN.

Yes, you can get ESPN on Roku TV in the same way you can on any Roku device. Simply install the ESPN app and log in, or use a live streaming platform that includes ESPN and install its app on Roku TV.

If you have a valid TV provider, you can install the ESPN app on Roku and log in to watch ESPN live. Follow the steps below to add the ESPN channel to your Roku device.

Press the “home” button on your Roku remote to ensure you’re on the home screen.

Use the arrow buttons on the remote to select “search,” then press “OK” on the remote.

Type “ESPN” into the search bar or use voice search. Then, select the ESPN channel and press the “OK” button. Be sure to choose the ESPN channel, and not other channels like “Watch 104.5FM ESPN” or “ESPN Films.”

Select “add channel” and press the “OK” button on your remote. You’ll see a confirmation message once the channel has been added. Click “OK.”

New channels are added to the bottom of your channel list by default (you can move it, though). You can also select “go to channel” from the same screen you used to add the channel.

Follow the prompts to log in to your ESPN account with your TV provider and enjoy watching ESPN content.

If you don’t already have a valid TV provider login, there are plenty of live streaming services that include ESPN channels. Some examples are Sling TV, YouTube TV and fuboTV. Just keep in mind that there are various ESPN channels, such as ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ESPN Deportes, and coverage varies between services.

Make sure the service you choose includes the ESPN channels you want to watch.

Note that Sling TV is only available in the U.S. fuboTV is available in the U.S., Canada and Spain, but ESPN channels are not available on the Canadian version and the Spanish version only includes ESPN Deportes. If you’re outside the U.S., you can connect to a U.S. VPN server and sign up to fuboTV through the website — we recommend using ExpressVPN.

Once you’ve signed up, you can log in to your fuboTV account on Roku, but you’ll need to use a U.S. VPN server with your Roku device too (we have a guide on how to set up a Roku-VPN connection). fuboTV U.S. includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN News and ESPN U — depending on the plan you choose — and there’s a free seven-day trial too.

The following steps show you how to sign up for fuboTV and watch ESPN without cable.

Go to fuboTV’s website and click on “start free trial.”

Enter your details and click “continue” to create an account.

Choose which plan you want (Pro or Elite) and click “continue.” The Pro plan includes ESPN and ESPN 2, whereas the Elite plan includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN News and ESPN U. The Latino plan only includes ESPN Deportes and there is no free trial. The next screen will let you choose your payment frequency (monthly or quarterly).

Enter your payment information and then click “submit.” The next page will let you choose any upgrades you want. If you don’t want to add any, click “skip, I’ll do this later.”

Click on “my profile” and follow the steps to set it up. Then, click “continue.” That’s it! You can now go to your Roku.

Press the “home” button on the Roku remote to make sure you’re on the home screen.

Using the arrow buttons, select “search” in the menu, then press the “OK” button on the remote.

Type “fuboTV” in the search box or use the voice search feature. Then select the fuboTV channel and press the “OK” button on the remote.

Select “add channel” and press the “OK” button on the remote. A confirmation message will pop up once the channel has been added. Click “OK.”

New channels are automatically added to the bottom of your channel list (you can reorganize them, though). To go to the channel right away, you can select “go to channel” on the screen where you added fuboTV.

Click “sign in” on the fuboTV homepage that appears.

Go to fubo.tv/connect and sign in using the activation code. You can also sign in using your email address. Once you’re in, you can start watching the ESPN channels on Roku.

We hope this guide has helped. Rokus are great streaming devices, and watching ESPN on Roku isn’t a hard task. You can either sign in with your TV provider on the ESPN Roku app, or stream ESPN with a live TV streaming platform on Roku.

How do you plan on streaming ESPN on your Roku device? Will you need to use a VPN to access a streaming service like fuboTV? If so, which one will you use? Let us know in the comments section and, as always, thank you for reading.

13 thoughts on “How to Watch ESPN on Roku: Watching Sports on Roku TV in 2023”

I still cannot add espn without a tv provider. Please help. I only have Internet from spectrum, not cable.

I think it is a shame that the idea is presented that you can download the app from Roku and then you are ready to watch NCAA football games only to find out that you are tagged for the $9.99 plus taxes and fees but you are no closer to watching the games before you handed them your money.

Yes I got caught into this ESPN scam too, it made me believe I could watch the kstate game vs Alabama, had everyone over just to find out after payment you need a provider. And it actually says without, what a joke, never again.

I was scammed into thinking I could watch espn for 10.00 a month on my Roku ! I want my 10.00 dollars back

would like to cancel Toku ESPN

charge of $10 a month

I can’t get ESPN on ROKU either the WORST PART IS WE PAID THE $99.99 and can’t get a refund and can’t watch it !!!

I currently have the roku devices and have espn an espn + and have an account with espn and still can not watch llive gymnastics. our sparklight app is 150 per mo. wtf? it was my understanding that the roku membership automatically billed for those extra services.

My provider DISH SUCKS!!!

I am switching providers!!!

Yes it should be free or even part of Sprectrum Streaming Essentials.

Yeah why does Roku have that app on their service and then charge you 999 and then you can’t even watch the live programming?

I think there should be a class action lawsuit. Because we’re paying for something we can’t get whether you pay the 99.00 or the 9.99 they shouldn’t do this to people.

I am trying to cancel ROKU for ESPN. Can you help me?





Δ

Also interesting

Best VPN for ESPN & ESPN Plus in 2023: Stream Sports From Anywhere Without Cable

How to Bypass ESPN Blackout Dates With a VPN in 2023: Unrestricted Access to Live Sports

How to Watch ESPN & ESPN Plus in 2023: Stream Sports From Anywhere Without Cable

How to Watch Netflix on TV in 2023: Smart TVs, Game Consoles, Roku & More

© 2007-2023 Cloudwards.net – We are a professional review site that receives compensation from the companies whose products we review. We test each product thoroughly and give high marks to only the very best. We are independently owned and the opinions expressed here are our own.

Because the Cloudwards.net team is committed to delivering accurate content, we implemented an additional fact-checking step to our editorial process. Each article that we fact check is analyzed for inaccuracies so that the published content is as accurate as possible.

You can tell that an article is fact checked with the Facts checked by symbol, and you can also see which Cloudwards.net team member personally verified the facts within the article. However, providers frequently change aspects of their services, so if you see an inaccuracy in a fact-checked article, please email us at feedback[at]cloudwards[dot]net. We strive to eventually have every article on the site fact checked. Thank you.

source







