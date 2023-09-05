The Nothing iPhone Pro Concept Merges The Upcoming Nothing Phone (2) And iPhone 15 Pro To Give You The Best Of Both Worlds – Wccftech









The Nothing Phone (1)’s design is an exciting entry in a market where it appears that everything looks identical to one another as far as ‘candy bar’ form factors go. The iPhone 15 Pro does not appear to have any striking differences from its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. Fortunately, thanks to the creativity of one content creator, we get a cross between the Nothing Phone (2) and the iPhone 15 Pro, giving you the Nothing iPhone Pro concept.

The unforgettable LED lights are retained on this Nothing iPhone Pro concept, likely illuminating when the user receives a call or notification. The Apple logo is present at the rear of the smartphone, which also appears to light up, which is a nice touch from the YouTube channel Tech Blood. The LED lights surround not only the rear wireless charging coil of the device but also the three rear cameras above the Apple logo.

As you can see, the Nothing iPhone Pro has flatter sides, with rounded corners, following Apple’s usual approach with its iPhone lineup. The bezels are thinner, and you can clearly see the Dynamic Island at the top, though in the video, it does not expand or contract. There also appears to be a third periscope zoom lens at the back, indicating that the concept video creator is up-to-date with earlier reports that state that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively ship with this upgrade.



However, this particular model does not have solid-state volume buttons and instead relies on physical ones. Though the concept video is only a little over a minute long, the content creator brilliantly executed the design and features set of two upcoming flagships and fused them into a single unit. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Apple and Nothing will join forces to mass produce something like this, but you must admit that it is a unique take on smartphone concepts.

News Source: Tech Blood

