Why Avalanche might be set for another price slump – AMBCrypto News

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion.

Avalanche [AVAX] slid below the $10 support level a few hours before press time. A report from last week highlighted the strong bearish bias on the 1-day chart, and this outlook has not changed since.

The lower timeframe price action showed selling pressure was strengthening. The psychological $10 support, which was also significant from a technical perspective over the past year, was breached.



It was not a good time to be an Avalanche bull. The market structure on the daily and the 4-hour timeframes were bearish. The H4 chart showed a bullish order block at the $10 level, but since it was breached in recent hours, it was flipped to a bearish breaker. The red box showed that a retest of the $9.77-$10.06 and rejection would offer an ideal shorting opportunity.

Source: AVAX/USDT on TradingView

A move above the $10.2 level would invalidate the bearish idea presented. To the south, the $8.59 was a target with a good likelihood of being hit. It represented the 23.6% Fibonacci extension level southward, with the levels plotted based on the rally from $10 to $15.97 in June and July.

The RSI was below neutral 50 and agreed with the market structure on the momentum side. The OBV saw a spike on 29 August but has retraced those gains, which showed the bulls were unable to sustain the pressure.

Data from MobChart showed that there were limit buy orders amounting to close to $1 million from $9.6-$9.48. This suggested that AVAX could see a bounce at or just above those prices and hunt the liquidity to the north before another drop. One way or another, this wall of buyers could take some time to get exhausted.

Source: MobChart

Source: Coinalyze

On 4 September the Open Interest rose slightly while the price dropped from $10 to $9.7. This showed short selling and signaled short-term bearish sentiment. The spot CVD also fell off a cliff in recent hours.

Therefore, based on the evidence it was safe to say that Avalanche prices are likely to go further south over the next week or two. Traders need not FOMO into positions but can wait for a move into areas of interest, such as the $10 breaker block, to assess trading opportunities.



Disclaimer:

AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

