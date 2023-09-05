WhatsApp Alpha APK Download for Android – DigitBin

WhatsApp Alpha is a modified WA for Android with Added Features like stickers, hiding read recipients, themes, payments, App locker, and much more, it is an alpha variant of WhatsApp Aero.
WhatsApp is the most popular instant internet messaging App for Smartphones. WA is one of the biggest platforms for online messaging which uses the internet data to send the messages which include text, images, videos, GIF, documents, user location, audio clips, phone contacts, and voice notes to other users in your contact. You can even make a video call on WhatsApp.
There is always a threat in using a Mod version of any App. Due to policy violations, you may end up getting banned on WhatsApp. The mod versions are more prone to be attacked by rouge and harass your private data. Therefore, I recommend you to use any less important number to have a less important conversion on these Apps.
The App Works Parallelly with Original WhatsApp
The files have been scanned using various anti-virus Apps like Norton, Avast, and Kaspersky. They have also been tested for any vulnerability on various devices tweaking the App permissions. And from our test, we can say that the App is Safe to Download.
Here are the steps to Download and Install WhatsApp Alpha for Android.
1. Enable Unknown Sources. To do so simply go to Settings → Security → Enable Unknown sources.
2. Download WhatsApp α from the download links.
3. Locate the file and install the App on your device.
4. Open the App, make all the necessary settings if prompted.
5. Add the number, take a backup if you wish and you are done.
Risk 1. The modified versions of WhatsApp are more prone to inject Malware and Spyware due to less secure hosted servers. They are more vulnerable to cause damage to users’ data.
Risk 2. Using WhatsApp Plus or GBWhatsApp is not illegal but it is against WhatsApps policies. This may trigger the company to put a permanent ban on your WA usage.
Risk 3. These apps ask for permissions which are generally unnecessary for working of the app. The modded apps thus could harness users’ personal info which could be dangerous if your phone is used for any business purpose.
Risk 5. It is against the policies of WA and your account may get banned.
Note: Download the Apps at your own risk I do not endorse any of this App.
Conclusion: With the Alpha WhatsApp you get all the latest Whatsapp features along with the power of traditional WhatsApp.
