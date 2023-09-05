Xbox Releases New Console Update for February 2023 – GameRant









Xbox releases its February Update featuring substantial carbon-aware power-saving options, Home screen customization options, and more.

Xbox has begun to roll out its February Update for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The latest update for Xbox platforms has been framed as an effort by Microsoft to make its hardware increasingly sustainable by making consoles “carbon aware.” But while that’s certainly the heart of the February Update, there’s more beyond that Xbox players will likely appreciate.

Microsoft first announced its plans to create a greener Xbox console in early January. At the time, Microsoft said that as a company it not only held itself accountable regarding carbon emissions used in the production and distribution of its products, but also the emissions created through the general use of those products at home. That’s why Microsoft decided to create options for Xbox users if they’d like to help reduce the environmental impact of the Xbox consoles they have in their homes.

Starting today, though it may roll out later to some Xbox gamers than others, Xbox consoles will now feature technology that makes them “carbon aware” when evaluating when to download games or updates. If regional carbon intensity data is available, Xbox platforms will schedule update downloads for specific times that will help lower carbon emissions created by high-carbon sources in the electric grid. More specifically, it’s designed to decrease fossil fuel dependency and lower CO2 emissions, while also saving Xbox users money.

Xbox users will have a choice for how to use this technology, of course. Microsoft isn’t imposing a strict download schedule on anyone, but it’s there for those that prefer it. To help frame how helpful these options can be, Microsoft says that the “Shutdown (energy saving)” option can cut power use by up to 20x compared to the “Sleep” power option. For two Xbox consoles, Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, choosing Shutdown (energy saving) and running for a year will “save the equivalent amount of carbon removed by one tree planted and grown for a decade” compared to existing power options.

In addition to the power-saving options, Microsoft is introducing some other features in this update. For one, it’s adding some interesting Xbox Home screen personalization functionality. Players can now swap out the tile art for games or apps with basic solid color tiles. Another feature being introduced allows the Google Home app to be used as a remote control for Xbox consoles. Lastly, an experimental feature available for a random subset of Xbox users introduces a “Party History” button allowing users to return to parties they were previously a part of.

That makes up the entirety of the February Update for Xbox consoles. As noted, the update may not be available for all users immediately. Microsoft is rolling it out over time, so it may not hit certain Xbox gamers’ consoles for days yet.

