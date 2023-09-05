iPhone SE – Apple









A chip that really zips.

A leap in battery life.

A fast 5G connection.

A design that’s made to last.

A superstar camera.

A button you call Home.

All in a pocket‑friendly

4.7″ design.

At the heart of iPhone SE you’ll find

the same superpowerful A15 Bionic

chip that’s in iPhone 13.

A15 Bionic enhances nearly everything you do. Apps load in a flash and feel so fluid.

You get incredibly

smooth graphics

performance for gaming.

Up to 1.2x

faster graphics performance

Up to 5x

faster graphics performance

Up to 3.7x

faster graphics performance

Up to 2.2x

faster graphics performance

vs.

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

A15 Bionic even powers advanced photography features that make each part of your photo — faces, places, everything — look fabulous.

A highly efficient chip, an enhanced battery, and iOS 16 work together to boost battery life. When you do need to charge, just place iPhone SE on a wireless charger. Or connect a 20W or higher adapter to fast charge from zero to up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes flat.

Up to 2 hours more video playback

Up to 4 hours more video playback

Up to 2 hours more video playback

Up to 2 hours more video playback

vs.

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

From livestreaming to multiplayer gaming to video sharing, 5G really speeds things up. It even makes FaceTime in high definition and SharePlay feel smooth and seamless when you’re on the go. When you don’t need all that speed, iPhone SE shifts into Smart Data mode to preserve battery life.

Thanks to a durable design and the toughest glass in a smartphone.

Front

and back.

iPhone SE shrugs off spills from common liquids such as water, soda, coffee, tea, and juice. And it’s certainly not bothered by a little dust, either.

The A15 Bionic chip does all kinds of computations behind the scenes to make your photos look great.

For example, Smart HDR 4 automatically refines the contrast, lighting, and skin tones for up to four people — so everyone looks their best.

And in mid to low light, Deep Fusion studies multiple exposures pixel by pixel to capture the subtlest details, textures, and patterns in your final shot.

Give your camera direction with Photographic Styles. Choose a look — such as Warm or Cool — and iPhone SE selectively applies the adjustments, keeping skies and skin tones natural. So your photos will automatically have the look you love.

Portrait mode draws attention to your subject by artfully blurring the background.

Portrait Lighting lets you choose from six creative effects, like Stage Light or High-Key Light Mono, before or after you shoot.

Go ahead, keep the camera rolling. The enhanced video on iPhone SE picks up an incredible amount of detail — including contours, shadows, and highlights — even when the sun goes down.

Get to know Slo-mo. Let your favorite moments linger that little bit longer.

Turn minutes into seconds. Time-lapse speeds up your video to mesmerizing effect.

Touch ID is a fast, simple, and secure way to unlock your phone and sign in to apps. You can even use it with Apple Pay to do things like shop online or grab groceries at the store — all without reaching for your card.

iPhone helps put you in control of your personal information. For example, when you’re browsing, Safari intelligently helps block trackers from profiling you and shows you which ones have been blocked in your Privacy Report. And the list goes on.

Learn more about Apple and privacy

Personal is

powerful.

Discover all-new ways to make your iPhone even more you. Customize your Lock Screen. Layer a photo to make it pop. Track your activity rings. And get real-time updates — from live sports scores to the status of your coffee order — at a glance.

Learn more about iOS 16

Our stores, offices, and data centers are already carbon neutral. By 2030 our products — and your carbon footprint from using them — will be, too. iPhone SE now uses 100 percent recycled rare earth elements for its Taptic Engine and audio magnets. We’ve also eliminated the plastic wrap around the box.

iPhone SE comes in Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

The new iPhone SE gives you:

Cool.

See iPhone SE in AR.

Open this page in Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

From Midnight to

Chalk Pink,



protect your

iPhone SE in style

with



a soft‑touch silicone case.

Attach one to your keys.

Put another in your backpack.

If they’re misplaced, just

use the Find My app.

Place your old iPhone next to your new one and you can transfer your data automatically. If you need it, you can even get temporary iCloud storage for free to hold everything during the transfer.

When you buy a new iPhone, there’s a walk-through to get you started, and the Move to iOS app makes it easy to transfer your photos, contacts, and more.

The ultimate iPhone.



Learn more

View in AR

Super Retina XDR

display

ProMotion technology

Always-On display

Dynamic Island

A new way to

interact with iPhone

Emergency SOS

via satellite

Emergency SOS

Crash Detection

Pro camera

system

48MP Main Ultra Wide Telephoto Photonic Engine for incredible

detail and color

Autofocus

on TrueDepth

front camera

Action mode smooths out shaky handheld videos

Up to 29 hours

video playback

A16 Bionic chip

Face ID

Superfast 5G cellular

A total powerhouse.



Learn more

View in AR

Super Retina XDR

display







Emergency SOS

via satellite

Emergency SOS

Crash Detection

Advanced

dual-camera system

12MP Main Ultra Wide

Photonic Engine for incredible

detail and color

Autofocus

on TrueDepth

front camera

Action mode smooths out shaky handheld videos

Up to 26 hours

video playback

A15 Bionic chip

with 5-core GPU

Face ID

Superfast 5G cellular

As amazing as ever.



Learn more

View in AR

Super Retina XDR

display









Emergency SOS



Dual‑camera system

12MP Main Ultra Wide



TrueDepth

front camera



Up to 19 hours

video playback

A15 Bionic chip

with 4-core GPU

Face ID

Superfast 5G cellular

Serious power. Serious value.



Learn more

View in AR

Retina HD

display









Emergency SOS



Advanced camera system

12MP Main







Front camera



Up to 15 hours

video playback

A15 Bionic chip

with 4-core GPU

Touch ID

5G cellular

With Apple Trade In, you can get credit toward a new iPhone when you trade in an eligible smartphone. It’s good for you and the planet.

Learn more about Apple trade in

Testing conducted by Apple in January 2022 using preproduction iPhone SE (3rd generation) and software and accessory Apple USB‑C Power Adapter (20W Model A2305). Fast‑charge testing conducted with drained iPhone units. Charge time varies with settings and environmental factors; actual results will vary.

Wireless chargers and power adapters sold separately.

To access and use all Apple Card features and products available only to Apple Card users, you must add Apple Card to Wallet on an iPhone or iPad that supports and has the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Apple Card is subject to credit approval, available only for qualifying applicants in the United States, and issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch.

If you reside in the U.S. territories, please call Goldman Sachs at 877‑255‑5923 with questions about Apple Card.

source







