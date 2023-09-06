Fortnite update 23.10 patch notes: Winterfest, MrBeast challenge & … – Dexerto









Fortnite update v23.10 has arrived, bringing loads of fresh content to Chapter 4 Season 1 including a MrBeast skin and the long-awaited return of the Winterfest event.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 launched with a bang, bringing an entirely new map to the battle royale alongside a fresh lineup of weapons, characters, and challenges to complete to climb the Battle Pass.

Now, less than two weeks later, Epic Games is giving Fortnite players even more content to enjoy with patch v23.10, the first mid-season update. You’ll find everything included in the patch notes below.

One of the best events of the year, Winterfest, has returned for December 2022. During this event, there will be festive-themed skins in the shop, new challenges to complete, and even some map changes.

There will also be presents to open each day, with a bunch of skins and cosmetics to discover, so make sure you open them all before the event ends. We’ve got a guide to what’s inside each present here.

The latest addition to the Icon Series collection is online creator and streamer MrBeast, who’s getting his own skin and matching cosmetics in the game starting December 14, 2022.

You’ll also be able to take part in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge on December 17, 2022, with the highest-scoring eligible player taking home a $1 million prize. More details are available here.

During this update, two new Mythic weapons were added to the game’s files: Deku’s Smash, which is part of the upcoming My Hero Academia crossover, and The Ageless Champion’s Shockwave Hammer.

There’s also a Guardian Shield that blocks bullets and explosions and can even be thrown to give you cover at a distance. It’s unknown when these will go live in the game, but it should be soon.

It might take you a while, but if you manage to complete this season’s Battle Pass you’ll be given the chance to unlock Super Level Styles for the Helsie, Selene, Ageless, Dusty, and Massai skins.

This time around, there are Elysian, Aeon, and Halcyon Styles for you to discover. They’re available to unlock now, but you’ll need to save up enough Battle Stars first…

That’s everything you need to know about the v23.10 update! Check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.

