How to Download Netflix TV Shows and Movies – BollyInside

Netflix remains the most used video streaming service. As convenient as it is to stream videos over the Internet, there are times when you need to watch videos without Internet access. If you plan to fly, visit a remote location, or don’t have access to Wi-Fi, you may want to download something to your phone or tablet for offline viewing. Netflix makes it easy to download Netflix content to a mobile device for such scenarios. This is how you do it. Netflix titles can only be downloaded to select smartphones and tablets, such as the iPad, please note. They cannot be downloaded to your computer, game console, or TV.

Netflix allows users to download TV shows and movies through its app for iOS, Android, and PC for offline viewing. It’s not immediately apparent how to take full advantage of this feature. So here’s our guide to downloading your favorite Netflix titles, including a solution for the shows and movies that aren’t on the official downloader. Smart Downloads, available through the Netflix app for smartphones and PCs, automatically delete episodes of the series you’ve been watching and download the next one, making watching your favorite series offline that much easier.

Once you have downloaded some movies on your mobile device, you may want to delete them to save space. There are two ways to do this:

