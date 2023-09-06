Free Fire OB36 update APK download link for Android devices – Sportskeeda









Garena Free Fire OB36 update is currently being rolled out and interested players can head to their device’s application store to install the same. Like previous iterations, the latest version is downloadable, but cannot be accessed until the end of the maintenance break. Therefore, fans must be aware of the maintenance schedule before installing the update.

The OB36 version is expected to introduce a lesser amount of content than the previous 5th Anniversary update (OB35). Nevertheless, fans can still find some exciting additions or optimizations in the game, including the Social Island, Gloo Melter Grenade, a brand new character called Tatsuya, the NeXTerra map in Clash Squad mode, weapon balance changes, and more.

Android users can find the APK download link as well as the installation procedure for the latest Free Fire/FF MAX update in the following section.

Android players can install the game’s latest update from the Google Play Store or any other Android brand-specific application store like Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi App Store, OPPO App Market, V-Appstore, etc. Besides the above mentioned virtual stores, there are many unofficial sources, which one should avoid as they may not be the best option with Garena’s Anti-Hack policy.

Here are the official APK links for Android devices for both Free Fire and its MAX version:

Users can copy and paste the given links into their web browsers to head directly to the application’s Google Play Store page. For better clarity, readers must follow the guide given below:

Here’s a step-by-step guide that you must follow to download the latest update (version 2.93.1) on your Android devices:

Step 1: Use the links above to redirect to the game’s download page in the Google Play Store.

Alternatively, you can open the Google Play Store or any brand-specific virtual store on your smartphone or tablet to browse the game’s official page.

Step 2: After opening the download page, tap on the update/install button, depending upon whether you already have the game on your device or not.

Step 3: The download will take a few minutes, so you are advised to use a stable internet connection (preferably a private Wi-Fi).

Step 4: Once downloaded, the Google Play Store will automatically install the game on your device. Launch the app after the installation is complete.

Step 5: Download additional update files and log in using any preferred social media platform.

A guest login is also an available option for the users, but it doesn’t provide the luxury of synchronization. Furthermore, you can lose your in-game progress upon uninstallation with a guest account.

Thus, it is advised to use a social media platform for login. If you already have a guest login account, you can attach the same with Gmail, Facebook, VK, et cetera, in the system settings.

