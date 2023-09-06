29 Best Documentaries on Hulu 2023 – Hulu Documentaries to Stream – Cosmopolitan









Get in loser, we’re being entertained *and* educated.

If you’ve never spent a Friday night sipping some

cheap wine and unwinding in front of a documentary, you’ve been missing out. Though they might not always seem like it, documentaries are kind of the perfect way to start a weekend. Whether it’s a true crime documentary or something more educational like a documentary on Black history, the genre has a specific ability to make you relax in front of the TV while also making you feel smarter. It’s a total win-win. And if you’re looking to kick off a brand new Friday night tradition, there’s no better place to start than the best documentaries on Hulu.

A good documentary can be as entertaining as a blockbuster movie, a good docuseries as addictive as The Summer I Turned Pretty—you just have to find the right ones. Hulu’s documentary section is full of docs that break down recent scandals, like the downfall of WeWork, as well as more historical docs like Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie and the Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul. It’s got intimate, personal portraits like I Am Greta and flashier investigative journalism like Fyre Fraud. Don’t know where to start? No worries, we’ve rounded up the 29 best documentaries on Hulu so you can pick out what seems interesting to you!

This Oscar-nominated documentary followed the lives of Katia and Maurice Krafft, a couple who were brought together by their love of volcanos. Made using archival footage directly from the couple, the film unpacks their love of adventure and of each other, as well as their untimely deaths in the 1991 Mount Unzen eruption.



The Wolfpack explored the lives of six siblings, brothers who grew up mostly locked away in their family’s apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Their father forbade them from going outside for most of their lives, sparking a lifelong love of cinema in his children, who learned about the world mostly through film.



You’ll never go to a whale show again after watching Blackfish, the riveting documentary about Tilikum, an orca that attacked a trainer at SeaWorld in 2010. The film exposes how orcas are treated in captivity, as well as how Tilikum’s story was spun for the press.



Ailey tells the life story of Alvin Ailey, the dancer, choreographer, and creator of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater who changed the face of professional dancing in America by putting Black dancers front and center. If you are at all interested in dance, this doc is a must see.



Director Brent Hodge’s documentary attempts to get to know the real Martin Shkreli, aka the "Pharma Bro" who purchased a key AIDS treatment drug and hiked the price up 5500% overnight, causing an immediate panic and an international scandal. Whether he’s a figure worth knowing is up for you to decide.



In 2017, what was advertised as the best, most luxurious music festival of all time became a nightmare for attendees who ended up stranded in the Bahamas. Was it always a fraud? This documentary features interviews with the man behind the disaster, Billy McFarland, to try to get to the bottom of it.



Barbie has always been controversial, but she’s also been revolutionary, successful, and, now, the star of a box office hit. This documentary goes behind the scenes, exposing the real feminist history of the doll and how she changed over time, culminating in the recent diversification of Barbie in 2016.



Welcome to The Villages–the Florida readers know. Some Kind Of Heaven is a 2020 documentary produced by award winning filmmaker Darren Aronofosky and The New York Times. The documentary gives viewers a look behind the (literal) gates of the world’s largest retirement community, The Villages, Florida. The community is often dubbed the “Disney World for Retirees” or “God’s waiting room,” and the doc explores some of the activities of the residents including psychedelic drug use, gold digging for shelter, golf cart precision drill team, and a club whose members are all named Elaine.



If you’re feeling nostalgic for your green slime covered childhood, look no further. The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story documents the peak of the Nickelodeon era, from the network’s inception to its lasting impact on 2000’s culture and humor. Spongebob, The Amanda Show, Kenan and Kel–it’s all here.



Recently nominated for three Academy Awards, Flee is an animated documentary which follows the story of a refugee who fled from Afghanistan as a child–his identity protected by an alias and, of course, animation. Before lending his voice and story to Flee, the subject had never before told anyone his life story, including his boyfriend. His story is one of triumph and tragedy and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho called Flee, “the most moving piece of cinema [he] saw this year.”



A must watch for all comedy historians, Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show follows the creation, history, and cancellation of the Saturday Night Live alum’s eponymous sketch comedy show from 1996. The documentary features past cast members Steve Carrell and Stephen Colbert, among others. Not to give too much away… The Dana Carvey Show aired on ABC for only seven episodes before being canceled for controversial material, and to this day is considered a relic of television history.



This Macedonian documentary from 2019 follows an isolated beekeeper living in a remote mountain village, cut from three years and 400 hours of footage. Honeyland explores important issues like dwindling natural resources and declining biodiversity, so it’s the perfect recommendation for that family member who still refuses to say the words “climate change.”



This 2014 French documentary follows the work of designer Raf Simons’ for Christian Dior. It’s a bit of fashion history that appeals to both couture enthusiasts and the style averse, and features cameos from Marion Cotillard, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sharon Stone.



Directed and produced by ’90s teen icon Soleil Moon Frye, Kid 90 gives an inside look to the A-list teens of that generation, featuring Moon Frye’s own home video footage–’90s lore says she carried that camera with her everywhere she went. The film features vintage and present day footage of ’90s stars like David Arquette, Brian Austin Green, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Leonardo DiCaprio (who produced the film), Charlie Sheen, Corey Feldman, and more. Any pop culture lover will eat this one up and be left dreaming of an era documented by home video rather than Instagram Stories.



Released in 2020, Enemies of the State follows the story of Matt Dehart, a former U.S. Air National Guard intelligence analyst and registered sex offender, who claims the U.S. government saddled him with a false sex crimes conviction after he found confidential documents alleging misconduct by a top leader of the CIA. For lovers of true crime and political conspiracies, this one’s for you.



A new true crime story to keep you awake–literally–Dead Asleep follows the case of Randy Herman Jr., who in 2017 was convicted of a murder he says occurred during a sleepwalking episode.



This Hulu original charts the rise and fall of WeWork under the leadership of Adam Neumann, who was pushed out after the company went from being valued at $47 billion to being nearly bankrupt in just six weeks. The fascinating documentary tells the story of what was going on behind the scenes, with interviews from former WeWork employees, journalists, and experts.



*hits bong* What if we’re like, living in a simulation and none of this is real? That’s basically the idea behind this documentary, which explores the concept of "simulation theory" through conversations with people who believe that we live in a virtual reality. It ties together science, religion, pop culture, and true crime in a very compelling way.



This documentary tells the true, bizarre story of Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran, a set of identical triplets who were adopted by separate families and never knew that the others existed (until they met as adults). I won’t spoil anything, but this story really does not go where you think it’s going to go.



Follow a team of scientists as they study and try to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which communicates at a frequency no other whale can hear, meaning it has lived a very solitary life. (Hello, I am crying about a whale now, hbu?) Beyond the quest for the whale, this documentary also explores ideas around what it means to connect with others and humanity’s relationship to the oceans.



Olivia Truffaut-Wong is an entertainment and culture writer and editor who will never turn down a romance or superhero movie. Her work has been featured in The Cut, Refinery29, Teen Vogue, Polygon, Bustle, and more.

Jamie Ballard (she/her) is a freelance writer and editor who covers news, lifestyle, and entertainment topics, including sex and relationships, TV, movies, books, health, pets, food and drinks, pop culture, shopping, and personal finance. She regularly contributes to Cosmopolitan, Woman’s Day, Good Housekeeping, and YouGov, among other publications. When she’s not working, you can find her running, traveling, or scrolling TikTok. Follow her on Twitter.

Courtney Young is a freelance writer covering all things entertainment and pop culture, having previously written for Betches, Mic, and The Cut. Her Real Housewives locale of choice is New Jersey, her emotional support show is Girls, and her toxic trait is romanticizing mafia culture. You can follow her on Instagram @courtneyyoungg.



