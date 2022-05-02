News What Is Avalanche? A Look at the Popular 'Ethereum-Killer' Blockchain – CoinDesk Published 28 mins ago on May 2, 2022 By Abhinav Mishra source Related Topics: Up Next AMC Entertainment Now Accepts Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, but Will It Matter? – The Motley Fool Don't Miss Cardano Might Be Less Than 75% Utilized Capacity of Ethereum: Report – U.Today Abhinav Mishra Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills. Continue Reading Advertisement You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ