How to Fix "Error Code: 268 You Have Been Kicked Due to … – MUO – MakeUseOf









Is Error Code: 268 kicking you out of your Roblox games? Here’s how to fix it.

Like any other online game, Roblox does not allow gamers to manipulate any Roblox experience using cheat software. On detecting a hack, it kicks the user out of the client and displays Error Code: 268 and a message that says, "You have been kicked due to unexpected client behavior."

However, players who play fair might also encounter this error, especially if Windows Defender or their antivirus interferes with Roblox. So, if you're experiencing this error, here are some fixes you should try to prevent it from happening again.

In some cases, users who encountered the Error Code: 268 on Roblox had their accounts banned. If this is the first time you have experienced this error, you should check your account's status. To do that, log in to Roblox on a browser or desktop app or try to run Roblox experiences from your mobile phone.

If you get logged in successfully, your account hasn't been banned. However, if you see a message after logging in that says your Roblox account has been banned or deleted, and you are sure that you haven't violated the game's terms and conditions, you can appeal for ban removal on the Roblox website.

Fill out Roblox's Contact Us form with your details. Under What device are you having the problem on?, choose PC. Then under Type of Help Category, select Moderation and Appeal Account. Don't forget to add more details under Description of Issue. Once you've completed all the details, click Submit.

In the meantime, you should play other games until Roblox Support answers. However, you should review the fixes below if your account hasn't been banned.

If you hack into Roblox using cheat software and encounter this error, you should close it. You won't see this error again when you stop using cheat software.

Sometimes, even after closing the cheat software, its processes continue running in the background. To ensure that is not the case, open Task Manager, find any shady processes associated with those cheat software, and close them.

Problems with your internet connection and IP address can also result in the error under discussion. If your internet connection isn't strong and gets highly unstable in the middle of the gameplay, you can get kicked out of the Roblox client.

Likewise, Roblox can also ban your IP address if you violate their terms and conditions, which could eventually result in the error "you have been kicked due to unexpected client behavior."

Here's how you can rule out and fix these issues:

On Windows, you can play Roblox experiences in two ways. The first method is to download the Roblox app from the Microsoft Store, and the second is to download the Roblox launcher from the website and launch experiences directly from your browser.

Although both ways give you access to the same library of experiences, and the Roblox Player app and the Roblox Player launcher have almost identical interfaces, they each have their advantages and disadvantages.

For instance, playing Roblox experiences through the Microsoft Store app is more stable. However, the Roblox Player app is prone to interference from Windows Defender and other third-party security software. On the other hand, launching experiences directly from the browser is more convenient, but browser extensions and other browser-base processes can complicate matters.

If you're experiencing the Error Code: 268 when playing games through one of these clients, try the other one. But if changing how you launch games makes no difference, go to the next fix.

Windows Defender and other third-party antivirus applications can also interfere with Roblox Player (Microsoft Store app) and Roblox Launcher (the client used to launch experiences from the web). This interference could result in you being kicked out of Roblox. So, you should check if this is the case.

To do this, you must whitelist the Roblox app and the web launcher. Check out our guide on allowing apps through Microsoft Defender if you're unfamiliar with the whitelisting process. You should exclude both Roblox's web launcher and its Microsoft Store app. After doing that, relaunch Roblox.

Windows temporary files can also interfere with the operation of applications. These files are stored in the Windows Temp folder on Windows. Most of the time, deleting these temporary files is sufficient to fix the connection issues. So, getting rid of them may also solve the Roblox Error Code: 268 problem.

If you aren't familiar with the process, check out our guide on deleting temporary files on Windows.

If none of the above solutions have worked, you can try the most obvious fix: reinstalling the Roblox client. Uninstall the previous installation before starting the reinstallation process. Windows offers different ways to uninstall software and apps. Choose whichever method is most convenient for you.

You should uninstall the Roblox Player app and the Roblox Player launcher if you use them both. Afterward, install your preferred client and start enjoying your favorite Roblox experience.

Getting kicked out of your Roblox game with Error Code: 268 is frustrating. Hopefully, with the fixes mentioned in the article, you can fix the error and stop Roblox from ending your game and kicking you off the gaming client.

Even if you've already fixed Error Code: 268, you might experience other errors and issues when playing Roblox. Fortunately, you can quickly resolve these issues, just like how we resolved Error Code: 268 today.

Shan Abdul is a Senior Writer at MUO. Having used Windows for over a decade, he’s accumulated plenty of experience with the OS. He’s been writing on a variety of Windows topics for over three years, incorporating his expertise to teach readers how to get the most out of their Windows devices and resolve issues with the operating system.

source







