Surface Pro X, Laptop 4 Get Firmware Updates – OnMSFT.com

Published

26 mins ago

on

Published

26 mins ago

Microsoft is rolling out the February 2022 firmware updates for the Surface Pro X (non-Wi-Fi models) and the Surface Laptop 4. The updates bring some minor changes and fixes, so here’s a look at what you need to know.
Starting first with the Surface Pro X, both Microsoft SQ1 and SQ2 non-Wi-Fi models are getting some stability fixes and improvements for integrations with other Microsoft Surface products. The update improves the system stability and resolves a system bug check. It also improves camera performance, enables support for the new Type Cover, improves integration with Surface Dock 2, and boosts Bluetooth and trackpad performance and accuracy.
The Intel version of the Surface Laptop 4, meanwhile, is getting a smaller update. It just addresses security vulnerability, improves system stability, and resolves a system bug check. The AMD version of the Surface Laptop 4 isn’t getting any updates. It last got new Firmware back in December of 2021.
As always you can grab these updates today by going to Windows Update. Then, you can restart your system to apply the update. Usually, it should not take longer than five minutes.
Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

