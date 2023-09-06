Azuki drags the NFT market to historic new lows – Forkast News









If I had to pick one word to sum up the past week in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it would be “YIKES.”

The market has bounced back in the past 24 hours following a brutal week of declines, but this new phase of NFTs feels different from any time we have seen before. Traders are openly discussing having no liquidity and no plans to take advantage of historically low prices across blockchains.

Azuki’s new Elementals mint was supposed to be a boom for NFTs and instead was a bust, becoming a catalyst that drove NFT collections down to all-time lows. Maybe it’s good that Elon Musk rate-limited Twitter last weekend.

In just 15 minutes last Tuesday, the Azuki team raked in over US$37 million with the sale of 10k Elementals NFTs (10,000 tokens were airdropped to holders). Just as quickly, their existing collections’ prices tumbled when the public and many Beanz holders could not mint, and the collection’s art was revealed to be low effort.

Collectors who bought an Azuki or Beanz NFT to secure a free Elementals airdrop, and others who lost faith in the project’s future sold their assets while they still held high value. Azuki’s floor price fell to as low as 5.8 ETH, down 57% in seven days. The Azuki Beanz fell 68% to 0.33 ETH, and Elementals tumbled to .87 ETH, down 78% from its mint price of 2 ETH.

I’m a “glass half full” guy and still see bright spots in NFTs, and even something majorly positive to point out in Azuki’s Elementals.

Traders are hoping today’s rally isn’t just a dead cat bounce and instead indicates that the NFT market has found its floor.

Personally, I think traders are mostly tapped out of funds, and that we have much lower to fall.

The green we saw last week was short-lived, and the NFT market is down again, continuing the summer’s trend of new all-time lows. The Forkast 500 NFT Index reflects declining sales prices across collections on all chains, but it’s Ethereum that’s really dragging the market down with it. Azuki’s struggles exasperated the already struggling market, as the Ethereum NFT Composite shows the chain down nearly 5% compared to Solana, Polygon, and Cardano down 2% – 3%

There’s plenty to be optimistic about with NFTs and their future in the digital economy. So whether up or down, as long as traders are trading and the builders are building, we’ll keep bringing you the latest happenings from across the blockchain.

Yehudah is an NFT Strategist at Forkast Labs. He is currently the community manager at Ozzy Osbourne’s CryptoBatz and mentors blockchain enthusiasts through multiple personal projects. He has worked for more than two decades in the world of technology and over seven years in crypto.

