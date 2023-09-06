Valorant launches new update for Riot Vanguard – Sportskeeda









Valorant developer Riot Games has officially announced that a new Vanguard anti-cheat engine update is now available. Its Twitter post also mentioned that there is a chance that some may run into a known issue with the game not launching if the update is not installed properly.

Vanguard is extremely hard to crack using third-party programs, making it a top-tier anti-cheat engine. While it is often referred to as one of the most intrusive anti-cheat engines, it has also proven exceptionally effective at ensuring gamers receive fair treatment while competing in Valorant.

Running Vanguard in the background is mandatory for all players to play Valorant. Exiting or closing the application from the system’s background will force users to restart their computers until the anti-cheat engine is running properly. Sometimes, players might have to restart it more than once, as the software has a chance of bugging out at the start-up phase.

This is usually because Vanguard is pretty much a kernel-level software that checks into every file possible for third-party cheating applications, meaning it tries its best to keep the competitive title free of hackers and cheaters.

Here is how one can fix the installation issue with the most recent Vanguard update:

The Riot Games Support handle on Twitter officially suggests the above method. Since there hasn’t been much talk regarding this update, it is still unknown what improvements it brings to the anti-cheat engine.

