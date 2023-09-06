Sling TV finally launches on the Amazon Echo Show 8 and 10 – The Verge

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.
Sling TV is finally making its way to Amazon Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10 devices — nearly two years after Amazon first promised that it would bring the app to all the Echo Show devices in its lineup.
While Amazon did manage to bring Sling TV to the Echo Show 15 last year, it never came to its other devices until now. The newly added Sling TV app makes it possible to stream live TV and on-demand content straight from the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10.
Sling TV has a host of live channels that you can tune in to depending on your subscription plan, including Fox, TBS, ESPN, MLB Network, AMC, Discovery, NBA TV, and more. There’s also a free ad-supported streaming option that you can access called Sling Freestream.
It’s nice that Amazon finally followed through on its promise to bring Sling TV to the Echo Show 8 and 10, but it’s a bit late for a pair of devices released over two years ago now. Unlike the Echo Show 15, the Echo Show 8 and 10 don’t come with the new Fire TV interface, leaving them with a small selection of streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. The Echo Show 15, on the other hand, comes with a range of streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and YouTube TV.
You can open the Sling TV app on the Echo Show by saying “Alexa, open Sling TV” and then logging in to your Sling TV account. From there, you can navigate to specific channels by saying things like “Alexa watch CNN on Sling” while using voice commands to pause, play, and fast-forward content.
