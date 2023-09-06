PUBG Mobile: How to get Cheetah set and AUG Rainforest from new event – Sportskeeda









A new event has been introduced in PUBG Mobile, where several skins and characters are at offer. Several events have been added in PUBG Mobile recently, one of the relatively new ones is the Summer Land: BP Spender.

The event started on 20th May 2020 and will end on 1st June 2020. The reward for this PUBG Mobile event is a coveted Cheetah set which is a newly introduced outfit. If one wants to get their hands on the new reward by completing the challenge, players would have to spend BP (Battle Points) during the event.

Also Read:All you need to know about Unlimited UC mod apk

The cheetah outfit is being appreciated by many PUBG Mobile players and is highly sought after.

There are various tiers of rewards in the event-

One would have to spend 7000 BP to get the Cheetah Glasses for 3 days and 14000 BP to get the Cheetah Glasses for seven days.

To get the Cheetah Set for three days, the players would have to spend 21000 BP during the event whereas, the players would have to spend twice the amount for the seven-day duration of the Cheetah set.

One can earn Battle Points from matches, daily login rewards and also receive them from friends. PUBG Mobile Players can also get BP from connecting their social media accounts, by completing missions and also via event rewards.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile PMTS 2.0 announced; SouL, Fnatic amongst invited teams

A new PUBG Mobile event, Summer Land: Team Up has also started and requires a player to play TDM matches with friends. The event will end on 1st June 2020

Completing 2 TDM with friends will give a cannon as a reward, whereas completing 5 TDM matches with a group of friends will provide an AUG Rainforest for a duration three days.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







