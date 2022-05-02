iOS 15.4.1 Is Here and Has an iPhone Battery Drain Fix – CNET

Your guide to a better future

The update also fixes a security flaw some devices might have.

A new iPhone update arrived recently: iOS 15.4.1. Coming on the heels of iOS 15.4, this update is relatively small but still important: It resolves a battery-draining bug and fixes a security flaw that Apple says “may have been actively exploited” on some devices.

Some iPhone users took to Twitter to complain about battery drain after installing iOS 15.4. Apple Support responded to these customers by tweeting that it’s normal for some apps and features to adjust for “up to 48 hours after an update.”

Thanks for reaching out! We’ll be happy to help. It’s normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.

Let’s have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further.

The update also fixes a bug that causes braille devices to become unresponsive when navigating text or showing an alert, as well as a bug that causes some iPhone hearing devices to lose connection in some third-party apps.

Apple’s iOS 15.4 was released on March 15, and the update included the ability to unlock your iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask, Universal Control, 37 new emoji and other features.

