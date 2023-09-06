The biggest new and returning TV shows coming in 2023 – Polygon









Filed under:

There’s just a lot of TV coming

There’s a seemingly never-ending pile of new shows, returning shows, and (god help us) shows we keep meaning to catch up on, in addition to all the best movies, games, anime, and books of last year. While no one can simply give us all “more time” just willy-nilly, there are certainly ways to make 2023 the year you’re (mostly) on top of new releases.

This list is a stab at that: some of the biggest, best, most noteworthy, or just generally most exciting new releases in the world of TV coming in the next calendar year. There’s a lot of premiere dates that haven’t been announced yet, so you’ll see some stuff broken up by when you can expect it, with a healthy dose of unscheduled — but expected — premieres as well. While there’s almost certainly no way to get to all of it, we can absolutely start thinking about how to prioritize the things we want to make time for this year.

June sees premieres for the new season of the best modern Star Trek show, Marvel’s Secret Invasion, the final Henry Cavill Witcher season, and more. Around the corner for the rest of the summer is the Futurama revival, and our latest update added the newly announced premiere date for Ahsoka on Disney Plus.

[Ed. note: Now that we’ve hit August, we’ve moved the previous premieres to the bottom.]

Premieres on Disney Plus August 23

Star Wars’ most famous animated Jedi is finally getting her own live-action series, almost two years after Rosario Dawson first brought the character to life on season 2 of The Mandalorian. Along with Ahsoka, the show will also bring in a couple other famous animated faces from the Star Wars universe, like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), as well as bringing Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader. — AG

Premieres on Prime Video Sept. 29

Viewers of The Boys already know how superheroes are made, but how are they nurtured? Gen V, the new spinoff to the R-rated superhero dramedy, will answer that question. The show takes place in Godolkin University, a Vought International university for suped-up teenagers. And if you thought the superheroes in The Boys were messy, violent, impulsive, and dangerous, just imagine them before their brains are fully developed. The show stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, Chance Perdomo, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. —OTW

Premiering on Disney Plus October 6

Last we saw the God of Lies, he was deep in the well on some time-travel shenanigans that had unleashed the maniacal Kang the Conqueror on the multiverse. This year, Loki Laufeyson returns to Disney Plus after Kang is done playing the antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. If you think keeping track of MCU plotlines is hard, imagine keeping track of the whole multiverse. —SP

Premiering on Disney Plus November 29

Alaqua Cox returns as the antihero Echo in 2023, in a series that will feature her returning to her hometown to confront her past and reconnect with her Native American family — but it seems like violence will follow her home. At the end of 2021’s Hawkeye series, Echo seemed to have avenged her father by executing Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). But readers know that when that happened in the comics, Fisk only lost his sight, not his life. D’Onofrio is, indeed, signed on for the series. —SP

Expected on Disney Plus fall 2023

Ever since its original run in the 1990s, X-Men: The Animated Series has earned praise for its skillful adaptation of Marvel Comics’ most political X-Men storylines, using the bigotry mutants face as a metaphor for the real-life experiences of various oppressed minorities. It’s still a kid-friendly show with some goofy and skippable episodes, but it’s also a show about how the X-Men — unlike their peers, the Avengers — can’t and don’t work with the government or local police. That’s because those institutions are the enemies of the show’s heroes, alongside right-wing religious leaders and bloodthirsty anti-mutant hate groups. The show’s commitment to radical politics make it hold up surprisingly well, even though it’s 30 years old — and based in part on comics that are even older than that.

That’s not the only reason to tune in when the show returns with brand-new episodes on Disney Plus in fall 2023. Unlike other X-Men adaptations since, from various cartoons to the live-action 20th Century Fox films, X-Men: The Animated Series is the only one that actually depicts Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, as the heavy-hitting powerhouse that she always has been in the comic books. For that reason and so many more (like Magneto leading the team in Professor X’s absence), the reprisal of X-Men: The Animated Series comes hotly anticipated by fans who want to see their fascist-fighting faves on screen once more. —Maddy Myers

Expected on Netflix in 2023

Perhaps nothing speaks to the anticipation of this show more than this: Babylon Berlin season 4 was supposed to be a 2022 property (and in Germany it was; congrats, guys!). So what happened to Gereon and Charlotte after that tumultuous fall of 1929? Where will that dragon in the sewers pop up next? Give me my great twisty 1920s German mystery show back!! —ZM



(Ed. note: Here’s the stuff that’s already premiered. We moved it down to the bottom for your ease of previewing what’s to come.)

Premieres on Disney Plus Jan. 4

Clone Force 99 is back for another adventure in The Bad Batch season 2, which takes place months after the events on Kamino from season 1. With a new season that already promises the return of new allies and enemies, season 2 should be yet another enjoyable trek through the post-Republic Star Wars universe. —Austen Goslin

Premieres on Netflix Jan. 5

Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn is back for his second television show, and if it’s anything like the first, the wonderfully depraved yet contemplative Too Old to Die Young, then this show is likely to be an acquired taste that most people won’t spend more than 20 minutes on. That being said, if you like static shots, neon lights, and crimes happening in the seediest locations imaginable, Copenhagen Cowboy should leave you feeling right at home. —AG

Premieres on AMC Jan. 8

Anne Rice fans have already notched a huge win with the Interview with the Vampire series in the fall. Mayfair Witches hopes to add to that, following a neurosurgeon who learns she’s the heiress to a dynasty of witches and able to kill with her mind when she gets mad. And really, it’s hard to go wrong with a premise like that. —Zosha Millman

Premieres on HBO Max Jan. 12

If you are someone who always thought the Scooby gang should be named after its most productive member, then you’ll love Velma, the animated prequel starring Mindy Kaling, Sam Richardson, Glenn Howerton, and Constance Wu as the four human Mystery Inc. members. Not only will we see how the gang solves a season-long mystery and come together as a squad, but Velma also gets to explore the romantic tension between almost every pairing with a “love quadrangle” between our favorite animated detectives. —ZM

Premieres on Netflix Jan. 13

The excellent team behind the groundbreaking docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive turns its focus to the world of tennis, following a select group of players as they play all over the world. Drive to Survive helped make F1 one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. over the past few years; can Break Point do the same for tennis? —PV

Premieres on HBO Max Jan. 15

HBO’s big shot at a blockbuster game adaptation, The Last of Us will bring the story of the critically acclaimed PlayStation game to television, with the creator of Chernobyl at the helm. The series focuses on a cross-country journey embarked on by Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), two survivors of an apocalyptic fungal infection that has ravaged the world and turned most of its inhabitants into zombies. Anchored by two excellent actors, who each seem like natural fits for their roles, The Last of Us is already shaping up to be one of the biggest shows of early 2023. —AG

Premieres on Prime Video Jan. 20

The first season of this show proved the impossible: A TTRPG podcast could be successfully and fluidly ported over to television and still be a massive hit. It didn’t matter that Vox Machina was mostly just repeating the first season of the pod (even though there are certainly changes they did make to translate it, both as a story and as an animation). Legend of Vox Machina took Critical Role and turned it into a fantasy adventure; season 2 should hopefully continue the trend. —ZM

Premieres on Disney Plus Jan. 21

I almost don’t want the next two episodes of The Owl House to come out, because I simply don’t want the show to end. But I have full faith that the short-lived yet amazing Disney Channel original show will stick the landing. When we last left Luz and her friends, in the first of the three 44-minute specials that comprise the final season, they had found a way back to the Boiling Isles. Now, it’s up to them to save the demon realm from the machinations of the enigmatic Collector, a chaotic and all-powerful being who took over the Boiling Isles in the last moments of season 2. This time, though, Luz’s mom is coming with them! —Petrana Radulovic

Premieres on Hulu Jan. 24

I am one of four people I know who watch this reboot-sequel-something of popular mid-2000s sitcom How I Met Your Mother. We exist! Apparently enough of us exist that the show was renewed for a second season — huzzah! Hilary Duff stars as Sophie, the titular “I” in How I Met Your Father. Like its predecessor, HIMYF revolves around a cast of friends navigating late-20s/early-30s life in NYC. Unlike HIMYM, this show doesn’t start with a mostly solidified friend group that just invites one newcomer into it; it shows the genesis of one. Additionally, unlike Ted Mosby’s long lead-up to meeting his future spouse, Sophie reveals to her future son that she actually met his dad in the events of the pilot! Ah! Sure, it’s corny and the comedic timing is right out of 2005, but man, if those characters aren’t dang endearing. —PR

Premieres on Peacock Jan. 26

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson is sticking with the detective genre with his new Peacock show, Poker Face. The case-of-the-week series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who travels the country and solves crimes using her mysterious ability to tell when people are lying. The show boasts an impressive list of guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Hong Chau, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and more. —Olivia Truffaut-Wong

Premieres on Paramount Plus Jan. 26

It only took six years, but Teen Wolf is finally back with an original film and a new spinoff series, Wolf Pack. Unlike the movie, which will continue the story of the teen wolf himself, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), Wolf Pack will tell an entirely new story. After a wildfire brings out a strange creature, two teens discover that they are now werewolves, and they must find their pack and learn how to survive.

The main draw of the series, however, lies in its casting of Sarah Michelle Gellar, who stars as Kristin Ramsey, a woman investigating the cause of the fire. Gellar, of course, is best known for her work in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and this series marks her first major return to the supernatural genre. —OTW

Premieres on Netflix Jan. 27

A detective thriller about teenage ghost hunters from the writer-director of Attack the Block? Color us intrigued. This is an adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s book series, and while Netflix’s YA adaptations have been hit or miss, Joe Cornish’s involvement is enough to pique our curiosity. —PV

Premieres on BBC America and AMC Plus Jan. 28

Another six episodes of nature documentary narrated by Sir David Attenborough? This is about as close to a layup as TV documentaries come, with what should be more fascinating chapters about life in the coldest regions — most notably, for me, the life of the frozen oceans. —ZM

Premieres on Netflix Feb. 9

Your favorite book-loving stalker, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), is going international for the last season of Netflix’s You. After killing his wife (RIP Love) and abandoning his son in the season 3 finale, Joe escaped to Paris in the hopes of finding Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), the unlucky object of his affections. Season 4 will take place in London, where Joe has reinvented himself as Jonathan Moore, a professor, and if I had to guess, I’d say there’s a good chance at least one of his students will go missing by the year’s end. It’s not really a season of You unless someone winds up dead. —OTW

Premieres on Starz Feb. 24

The wannabe actors of the Party Down catering crew return after a 12-year hiatus this winter. Everything and nothing has changed, with Ronald (Ken Marino) running the show, Henry (Adam Scott) suiting back up in his pink bowtie, and Kyle (Ryan Hansen) continuing being the heartthrob dummy who can’t catch a break. With 90% of the cast back, and a few newcomers — including Jennifer Garner and Disney XD grad Tyrel Jackson Williams — Party Down hopes to differentiate itself from other much-desired revival sitcoms (looking at you, Arrested Development) by not only picking back up with the characters, but nailing their quirky rhythms. We’ve seen some of the new season, and while we can’t say much yet, we can say: Party Down is absolutely back. —Matt Patches

Premieres on Disney Plus March 1

Everybody’s favorite masked bounty-hunter-slash-dad returns after the events of The Mandalorian season 2 and — let me check my notes — also the back half of The Book of Boba Fett, for some reason. Mando fans who skipped Fett are advised to check it out, as it contains rather surprisingly large plot developments concerning Din Djarin and his diminutive son Grogu. —Susana Polo

Premieres on HBO Max March 6

I bounced out after one episode of the first season of Perry Mason, just because of how dang dreary and dark the show was. There are people I respect who liked it, so I’ve been considering returning to the show, but one thing has me quite excited about the second season: Former The Knick showrunners Jack Amiel and Michael Begler are now at the wheel. —Pete Volk

Premieres on Netflix March 16

Let the Darklina vs. Malina ship war continue. After a very action-packed first season, Shadow and Bone returns with all our favorite characters embarking on brand-new journeys. After temporarily defeating Gen. Kirigan (Ben Barnes), Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal (Archie Renaux) are on the run, and the battle between light and darkness is just beginning. Meanwhile, the Crows are on their way home, and Nina (Danielle Galligan) and Matthias (Calahan Skogman) face new dangers. —OTW

Premieres on Prime March 17

Donald Glover’s new series — let me stop you right there. Swarm is Donald Glover’s follow-up to Atlanta. That should be all you need to know, but the premise is also interesting, following a young woman (Dominique Fishback) obsessed with a pop star who follows her on a cross-country trip. —PV

Premieres on Showtime March 26

Showtime’s breakout hit about a girls soccer team that crash-lands in the woods is coming back for a second season, and that’s good, because it’s still got two timelines’ worth of mysteries to solve. Thankfully, like all good mystery-box shows, the answers matter a whole lot less than the journey we take to reach them, and if season 2 is anything like the first, Yellowjackets’ journey should be a fun one every step of the way. —AG

Premieres on HBO Max March 26

In many ways, nothing changed at the end of Succession season 3. The spoiled rich kids are still worth more money than most of us will see in our lifetimes, and their father still doesn’t think they have the acumen to do much in this crazy world. But if you’re excited for season 4 (and you should be), then you know that the world of Succession has been turned over in the season 3 finale. These rich people will continue to be pathetically self-interested, but god help me, I’m counting down the days to season 4’s spring debut. —ZM

Premieres on the CW March 29

In the past six years, Riverdale has explored serial killers, daddy issues, organ-stealing cults, aliens, the epic highs and lows of high school football, and the sudden arrival of the supernatural. Now, for its final season, the show will go somewhere brand-new: the 1950s. Returning to the show’s Archie Comics roots, Riverdale’s final season will essentially hit the restart button on the series, with Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang back at Riverdale High. —Olivia Truffaut-Wong

Premieres on Starz April 14

Starz’s underrated gem Blindspotting is expected to return for season 2 in 2023. The show follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), a single mother struggling to raise her son after her partner, Miles (Rafael Casal), is incarcerated. In a time of need, she moves in with Miles’ hippie mother, Rainey (Helen Hunt), and his entrepreneurial younger sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron). A sequel to the 2018 film Blindspotting, the dramedy uses spoken word, dance, and sometimes song, all to tell a story about mass incarceration, motherhood, and the murkiness of modern 20-to-30-something life. —OTW

Premieres on Peacock April 20

Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers, Watchmen) returns to television with an original genre-mashing sci-fi series for Peacock. Co-created with Tara Hernandez, known for her work as a writer and executive producer for The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, Mrs. Davis is set in a world where humanity has been overtaken by the series’ eponymous benevolent artificial intelligence.

Betty Gilpin (The Hunt) stars as Sister Simone of Reno, a disillusioned nun who is sent on a “quest” by Mrs. Davis in search of the supposed “Holy Grail.” Aside from the obvious theme of “faith versus technology” inherent to the show, Mrs. Davis’ premise seems to also touch on the perils of what might happen to humanity — both as individuals and as a society — when altruism and empathy are programmatically whittled into a gamified system of purely transactional interactions. It’s certainly got the potential to become one of this year’s weirdest and wildest sci-fi shows. —Toussaint Egan

Premieres on Prime Video April 21

Showrunner Alice Birch (Succession, Normal People) and Rachel Weisz’s gender-swapped adaptation of David Cronenberg’s 1988 psychological thriller sees Weisz step into the role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, two identical twins and practicing gynecologists who couldn’t be any different in their respective views on sex, autonomy, morals, and life. The six-episode limited series will feature a broad retelling of the original film’s story, albeit set in a contemporary world where science and technology have begun to blur the lines between what is possible and what is ethical. Also, get ready to see some blood — lots and lots of blood. —TE

Premieres on Prime Video April 28

Citadel is a sci-fi espionage show, and that’s about all we know — aside from the fact that it will star Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, and that it’s created by Joe and Anthony Russo, along with ex-ABC studio president Patrick Moran. Look, I can’t make you get excited about a show from the Russo brothers (the duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and several much worse projects since then). But what I can do is appeal to the part of you that wants to see someone set a ludicrous amount of money on fire, by telling you that this series cost nearly as much as Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, making Citadel the second-most-expensive series of all time. And all that money’s got to look like something, at least. —AG

Expected on Hulu in spring 2023

There is no such thing as too much Kathryn Hahn. In addition to starring in next year’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Hahn will star in Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things. The drama is based on Cheryl Strayed’s novel of the same name, based on Strayed’s experience as an advice columnist. Hahn stars as Clare, a writer with a floundering marriage and a complicated relationship with her teenage daughter, who suddenly gets the opportunity to give out life advice in her own column. The show co-stars Merritt Wever and Quentin Plair, with guest stars including Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon. —OTW

Premieres on Adult Swim on May 4

Genndy Tartakovsky’s new adult animated miniseries follows three legendary heroes —Melinda (Hazel Doupe), a powerful sorceress; Seng (Demari Hunte), a stoic and wise cosmic monk; and Eldred (Tom Milligan), a warrior elf — who wage an unwavering battle against an ancient and formidable evil. Continuously reborn in new bodies, the trio of warriors, along with a steam-powered robot named Copernicus, must fight throughout and against time itself in order to save all of existence from certain annihilation. What does any of that have to do with unicorns, you might be asking? Don’t know; we’ll have to watch the series when it premieres to find out. —Toussaint Egan

Premieres on Netflix May 4

Shonda Rhimes’ period rom-com spins off into prequel land this summer with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. India Amarteifio (The Tunnel) stars as a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte, with a six episode arc telling the story of her rise to power, and how it created the lightly fictionalized Regency aristocracy of Bridgerton. —Susana Polo

Premieres on Disney Plus May 4

Disney Plus’ animated Star Wars anthology series returns on Star Wars day itself. Where “Volume 1” showcased studios and talent from the Japanese animation industry, “Volume 2” has taken a more international tack, with shorts from Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers), South Korea’s Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra), and even a stop motion animated short from the UK’s Aardman Animations (Wallace & Gromit). —SP

Premieres on Hulu May 10

This May the Muppets return to television for the first time in half a decade — or at least some of them do. Muppet Show house band the Electric Mayhem are finally getting their due in this series about the long-time group’s quest to finally record their first album. Starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Dave Golez, and a host of others (including a long list of celebrity cameos), we’ll see if this latest modern Muppet move is a masterpiece or a just… mayhem. —SP

Premieres on Hulu May 12

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult’s messy married monarchs return for a third season of The Great. Season 2 of the knowingly inaccurate black comedy about Catherine the Great’s road to seizing control of Russia from her husband Peter III ended with the two seemingly reconciled. With a more standard historically fictional yarn, one might be able to make a prediction of what will happen next, but not with The Great. —SP

Premieres on Apple TV May 22

The dinosaurs are back! Apple TV’s painstakingly researched and soberly speculated nature documentary combines cutting edge digital animation with up-to-date paleontological theory and the sweet tones of narrator Sir David Attenborough. Last season made a meme celebrity of a heartbroken, blue-armed carnotaurus, and we can’t wait to see which ancient animal we’re going to learn to have emotions about next. —SP

Premieres on HBO Max May 23

You guys, we are getting more Clone High in 2023. More Clone High! There’s plenty of reasons to wonder if Clone High and its wacky, pitch-perfect teen show parody can hold its own in a television landscape some 20 years removed from when it started. But I believe that this show about clones of famous figures all in high school together can go the distance. Now your friends will no longer ask you what that DVD box set is; they’ll say, Oh yeah, isn’t that the show on HBO Max? Should I watch that?

(Yes, we all should — more Clone High!!) —Zosha Millman

Premieres on Disney Plus May 24

Gene Luen Yang’s terrific graphic novel is a standout piece of 21st-century literature for young people, and it gets a Disney Plus adaptation by way of creator Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers) and directors Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi) and Lucy Liu (Lucy Liu!!!!). The cast includes all four stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once — Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Stephanie Hsu — as well as the reliably handsome and charismatic Daniel Wu as the mythic figure Sun Wukong. —Pete Volk

Premieres on Netflix June 8

It’s been a delight to watch Devi grow as a character in the past three seasons of Never Have I Ever. She started the show angry, impulsive, and bitter, lashing out at her mom and other loved ones. But the past season showed her making some really mature decisions and ultimately choosing to spend her senior year with her mom instead of some fancy prep school, just so she can spend more time with her. That’s growth! All of Devi’s relationships have blossomed in wonderful ways, and it’ll sure be bittersweet to see the gang at Sherman Oaks High School head into their senior year and graduate. —Petrana Radulovic

Season 2 of Strange New Worlds premieres on Paramount Plus June 15, other shows expected on Paramount Plus in 2023

Paramount Plus knows the Star Trek franchise is its golden goose — why else would it have five separate Star Trek shows likely to drop a season in 2023? We’d complain more if the quality wasn’t so remarkably reliable. Ranging from solid kids’ fare to loving nostalgia plays and animated comedy to modern sci-fi drama, there’s even room for a classic episodic throwback that was one of our favorite shows of the year. Expect new seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and a final season of Star Trek: Picard all in 2023. —SP

Premieres on Disney Plus June 21

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will tell a story about aliens living among us. No, not superheroes exactly, but instead the shapeshifting Skrulls, who have infiltrated every hall of power in the world in an attempt to undermine its protectors before they even see it coming. Secret Invasion is being billed as a massive event and seems likely to be Marvel’s biggest TV show yet. None of that is to say that it will be good necessarily, but with a cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA), this event series should prove to at least be an interesting experiment in the now somewhat stale formula of Marvel’s TV efforts. —Austen Goslin

Premieres on Netflix June 29

It may feel wild to be actively looking forward to a Witcher property after Blood Origin, but consider: It’s the last Henry Cavill season. He is someone who has not only defined the role of Geralt but the show itself, bringing as much depth and care as one could hope for. And The Witcher has been a resolutely solid, sage fantasy series on the whole. It’s something we could use more of in 2023. —ZM

Premieres on Max June 29

The best action show on television returns with its third season. Warrior, based on a concept Bruce Lee pitched fifty years ago, is set during 1870s San Francisco, and follows a young man navigating his way through gang war conflicts while searching for his sister.

Andrew Koji, Joe Taslim, and the rest of the gang are back, along with martial arts legend Mark Dacascos, an exciting new addition for the third season. The show is created by Jonathan Tropper, best known for Banshee. This will be the first season debuting on Max, after the first two ran on Cinemax. —PV

Premieres on Apple TV July 12

Spider-Verse’s Miller and Lord’s Apple TV mystery/anthology/comedy/genre mashup show continues with a second season and a mostly new cast. Afterparty is expected to follow the first season’s formula — a fateful event retold each episode in a new style and from the perspective of a different character — but at wedding day that involves a murder most foul. Tiffany Haddish returns as Detective Danner, with Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao reprising their roles from season 1. —SP

Premiering on Hulu July 24

Good news, everyone! Futurama is back! Wait… Futurama is back? Yes!

20 new episodes are coming to Hulu this summer, and while initial reports had Bender voice actor John DiMaggio sitting out, he announced in March he will be joining the show after all, with the rest of the main cast. That includes Billy West, who voices series protagonist Fry and many other characters. All glory to the Hypnotoad for that, because I do not want to live in a world without Dr. Zoidberg. —PV

Please check your email to find a confirmation email, and follow the steps to confirm your humanity.

Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again.

source







