Today's Euro / Dollar News – Pound Sterling Live

amount
from
to
Markets see less than a 50% chance of an interest rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) next week, an expectation that has to some extent facilitated recent weakness in the Euro.
September 6,2023
The Euro appears to have lost the initiative against the Dollar with the coming week potentially resulting in further losses for the Eurozone’s single currency according to new studies.
September 4,2023
The European Central Bank (ECB) is unlikely to be supportive of the Euro when it meets on September 14 according to one analyst we follow who has assessed the foreign exchange landscape following the release of stubborn Eurozone inflation data.
September 1,2023
“Euro-dollar is likely to come under selling interest if U.S. data revive Fed hike expectations, but the pair’s fate will not only depend on the U.S. data,” says Charalampos Pissouros, Senior Investment Analyst at XM.com.
August 30,2023
The Euro to Dollar exchange rate found support above its July lows early in the new week but the interplay between European economic data and China’s currency policy could be as important an influence on EUR/USD as the words of the world’s central bankers spoken from Jackson Hole, Wyoming over the coming days.
August 22,2023
The Euro to Dollar exchange rate entered the new week at one-month low but could find itself supported above nearby levels in the days ahead if the Euro-Renminbi pair continues to climb and U.S. economic data further suggests a ‘soft landing’ of the economy, though Chinese data might be a downside risk for the single currency.
August 14,2023
The Euro-Dollar exchange rate was unable to hold onto post-U.S. CPI inflation gains as U.S. bond market dynamics underscored ongoing USD support, writes Marios Hadjikyriacos, Senior Investment Analyst at XM.com.
August 11,2023
Page 1 of 230
Pound to Euro Forecast | Pound to Dollar Forecast | Euro to Dollar Forecast | Pound to Australian Dollar Forecast | Pound to New Zealand Dollar Forecast | Pound to Canadian Dollar Forecast
September 06, 2023
September 06, 2023
September 06, 2023
September 06, 2023
September 05, 2023
Euro to Dollar
06 September, 2023 |
Markets see less than a 50% chance of an interest rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) next week, an expectation that has to some extent facilitated recent weakness in the Euro.
Euro to Dollar
04 September, 2023 |
The Euro appears to have lost the initiative against the Dollar with the coming week potentially resulting in further losses for the Eurozone’s single currency according to new studies.
Euro to Dollar
01 September, 2023 |
The European Central Bank (ECB) is unlikely to be supportive of the Euro when it meets on September 14 according to one analyst we follow who has assessed the foreign exchange landscape following the release of stubborn Eurozone inflation data.
Euro to Dollar
30 August, 2023 |
“Euro-dollar is likely to come under selling interest if U.S. data revive Fed hike expectations, but the pair’s fate will not only depend on the U.S. data,” says Charalampos Pissouros, Senior Investment Analyst at XM.com.
The cost of buying holiday money at Heathrow airport remains exceptionally high with significant spreads being charged for those looking to pick up cash prior to departure.
All Content © Pound Sterling Live 2023. Any copying and reproduction of our content – verbatim or altered – will prompt a response from our legal representatives.
Pound Sterling Live is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (which regulates the UK’s magazine and newspaper industry). We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint, please contact the Editor. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk
The news and information contained on this site is by no means investment advice. All quoted exchange rates are indicative. We cannot guarantee 100% accuracy of third-party providers.
Contact | About Us | How we are Funded | Our Editorial and Ethics Guidelines | Editor and Journalist Profiles
All Content by Pound Sterling Live.
Home Latest News Today's Euro / Dollar News – Pound Sterling Live