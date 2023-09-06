Microsoft and Apple set to debut exciting products in September … – OnMSFT.com









Devesh Beri



As Microsoft and Apple release their major products, September will be a big month for technophiles.

The Microsoft event is announced to take place on September 21, 2023. It is speculated to unveil new Surface devices, including potential updates to the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Go 4, and Surface Laptop 6.

As for Apple’s event, it’s the usual September iPhone event on September 12, 2023. The new iPhones are anticipated to include the

– 6.1-inch iPhone 15

– 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus

– 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro

– 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max

These models are expected to feature

– Dynamic Island

– Updated 5G chip from Qualcomm

– USB-C port instead of Lightning port.

The Pro models, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could have additional features, including a redesigned titanium frame, a new 3-nanometer A17 chip, and camera upgrades. The Pro Max model might include a periscope zoom lens for enhanced optical zoom capabilities.

The pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models could increase due to the added features and upgraded chip. The base prices for the standard iPhone 15 models are expected to remain unchanged. Alongside the new iPhones, the event might also introduce the Apple Watch Series 9 and a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra.





















